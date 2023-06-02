Gale to Present the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation with Charitable Check to Support Student Mental Health & Wellness

RICHMOND, Va., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Cameron Gallagher

Gale, part of Cengage Group, will present the Cameron K. Gallagher (CKG) Foundation with a check for nearly $9,000 from the proceeds of Cameron's Collection and Cameron's Camp for Wellness on the Gale eBooks platform. The funds will further support CKG Foundation's stigma reduction and educational programs to increase students' mental health literacy, self-awareness and promote positive coping skills. The collections are sets of eBooks curated by Gale in collaboration with CKG Foundation which help students better understand their mental health and provide guidance to strengthen their social and emotional learning (SEL) skills. More than 2.5 million students across the country have access to the collections.

Studies show that one out of five teens suffer from mental health challenges and more than 75% don't seek helpi.

Cameron K. Gallagher was a 16-year-old who suffered from anxiety and depression. She understood the compounding nature of stigma as a barrier to seeking help. Cameron envisioned a world without mental health stigma, especially for teens. She put plans in place to accomplish this goal. On March 16, 2014, Cameron died of an undiagnosed heart condition moments after she crossed the finish line of a half marathon. She chose running as one of her positive coping skills. She loved the enthusiastic support from strangers along the racecourse. Cameron knew with self-reflection and education, open conversations about mental health was possible.

CKG Foundation's mission is to fulfill Cameron's dream and legacy by being a positive force that works to cultivate awareness and understanding of teenage depression and anxiety. The goal is to remove the barrier of stigma in seeking help, to provide opportunity for open, supportive conversations, and bring free original mental health education to teens and their supporters.

To support Cameron's dream and keep her legacy alive, Gale, in collaboration with the CKG Foundation, created Cameron's Collection and Cameron's Camp to ensure schools are equipped with educational resources to help students, as well as donate a portion of the proceeds from each collection sold to the CKG Foundation to support their mission to cultivate awareness and understanding of teenage depression and anxiety. Since the collections launched in 2018, Gale has donated nearly $80,000 of the proceeds sold to the CKG Foundation.

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

11:00 A.M. Eastern Time

The Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation, 3200 Rockbridge St., Suite 102, Richmond, VA 23230

NOTE TO REPORTERS: The CKG Foundation invites you to come and cover this special ceremonial event. Interviews will be held at their office with Grace Gallagher, Cameron's mother, and Heather Hayes, Cameron's aunt who is an executive education consultant at Gale. If you are unable to attend the event, digital assets will be available to download afterwards, here.

Gale, part of Cengage Group, believes in the power and joy of learning. For schools, the company helps drive positive outcomes by providing essential, curriculum-aligned content that empowers educators to solve curriculum challenges and meet students where they are. Today that includes supporting distance and social and emotional learning as well as equity and inclusion goals. Gale's K-12 offerings extend from educational databases and custom eBook collections to instructional tools and professional development resources.

The Cameron K. Gallagher (CKG) Foundation is a beacon of hope for those who are affected by teenage mental illness. From free mental health programs for teens, to peer support curriculum in local schools, to nationwide 5k races that raise awareness for teenage depression and anxiety, CKG Foundation helps those who are fighting the good fight to SpeakUp and get help.

