GaleForce Digital Technologies Introduces JamLoop Integration for MediaForce Media Planning and Buying Software Partnership to Allow Media Buyers to Easily Reach OTT Consumers

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GaleForce Digital Technologies announced the introduction of another important integration for its robust MediaForce media planning and buying platform in 2021, partnering with OTT/video ad demand-side platform JamLoop.

JamLoop

With the move, MediaForce joins elite company among media buying platforms in offering solutions to buying beyond traditional broadcast media. As the trend of cord cutting continues to gain steam and more consumers are choosing streaming services over incumbent cable mainstays, the partnership will allow MediaForce's growing list of clients to embrace the change and plan media buys accordingly, while reaching maximum target audiences. "We've loved working with JamLoop," GaleForce Digital's Vice President of Product and Development Jen Williams remarked. "Our companies recognize the need to continue connecting the dots across a fragmented media landscape. We are thrilled about this partnership and what it means for the future of MediaForce and its expanding client base."

About GaleForce Digital Technologies

Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, GaleForce Digital Technologies has been providing advanced media planning and buying software, digital marketing tools and other solutions to its partners since 2014. The company's portfolio includes the remote-capable MediaForce media planning and buying tool, its LocalForce local search management solution, ClickForce for paid search advertising, and ReForce, a proprietary review generation and reputation management platform. GaleForce Digital Technologies is on the leading edge of software development, continually creating and refining products to best serve its ever-growing client base. MediaForce continues to use the newest technical advancements in the advertising industry to uniquely satisfy its clientele. JamLoop integration is the latest unveiling for MediaForce, joining other innovations including SmartReports and Media Planner, which were added in 2020, as well as API integration of Workamajig Project Management Software in 2021.

About JamLoop

Founded in 2013, JamLoop is a proprietary OTT DSP advertising platform headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company helps brands reach streaming television/over-the-top audiences with actionable real-time transparency. In building and operating its own bidder, inventory and reporting engines, JamLoop differs from competitors in providing unmatched transparency, peace of mind, pricing and execution efficiencies, and fast and flexible experiences to its clientele.

