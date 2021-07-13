GaleForce Digital Technologies Introduces Workamajig API Integration for MediaForce Media Planning and Buying Software

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GaleForce Digital Technologies announced the introduction of the newest API integration for its robust MediaForce media planning and buying platform. GaleForce is partnering with Project Management Software leader Workamajig, whose new Media Plans functionality will fully integrate with MediaForce. This agreement makes GaleForce Digital Technologies the first and only company to implement Workamajig's Media Plans tool in connecting media planning ventures from outside of Workamajig automatically into its interface. "We are thrilled to further our integration capabilities with Workamajig in the Media Accounting space," GaleForce Digital Technologies COO Erin Labrato remarked when reached for comment. "We've launched a successful working partnership with Workamajig over the last year and will continue to grow our capabilities within both platforms to further foster a synergistic relationship beneficial to our mutual clients."

The integration and setup of Media Plans in MediaForce will be seamless for its growing list of customers, backed by GaleForce Digital's superior customer support team. Workamajig and GaleForce's strong working relationship will further ease the implementation of the new feature. It's the latest advancement for MediaForce, the media planning and buying platform by media buyers, for media buyers. Integrations such as the one with Workamajig will continue to work to achieve GaleForce Digital's ultimate goal: building strong bridges between agencies' accounting and media departments. As MediaForce continues to evolve, with it will interactivity between agency branches, ultimately creating a utopian environment that allows for more focus on customer satisfaction.

About GaleForce Digital Technologies

Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, GaleForce Digital Technologies has been providing advanced media planning and buying software, digital marketing tools and other solutions to its partners since 2014. The company's portfolio includes the remote-capable MediaForce media planning and buying tool, its LocalForce local search management solution, ClickForce for paid search advertising, and ReForce, a proprietary review generation and reputation management platform. GaleForce Digital Technologies is on the leading edge of software development, continually creating and refining products to best serve its ever-growing client base. MediaForce continues to use the newest technical advancements in the advertising industry to uniquely satisfy its clientele. Workamajig API integration is the latest unveiling for MediaForce, joining other innovations including SmartReports and Media Planner, which were rolled out in 2020.

About Workamajig

Developed by Creative Manager, Inc., based in Anthem, Arizona, Workamajig (formerly known as Creative Manager Pro) is a customizable web-based project management software tool for creative agencies and firms. Since 2008, Workamajig has been at the forefront of innovation in the industry, regularly introducing new updates and features to best serve the ever-changing needs of its 3,000-plus clients. The software, designed as an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) tool, offers unique interfaces by role and offers time tracking and robust reporting abilities, among other leading features. Workamajig's team of engineers provides weekly webinars and responsive customer support for its clientele to ensure optimal user experience.

Media Contact:

Erin Labrato, Chief Operating Officer

(866) 233-8499

[email protected]

SOURCE Gale Force Digital Technologies