Galen College of Nursing Announces Nancy Bellucci as Program Director of Online RN to BSN Program

"Nancy is an innovative leader and passionate advocate for higher education," said Dean of Online RN to BSN Kathy Burlingame EdD, MSN. "Nancy brings a wealth of experience and talent in curriculum development and nursing research. She embraces Galen's commitment to excellence in nursing education. We are thrilled to have her leadership in our Online RN to BSN program."

Prior to arriving at Galen, Dr. Bellucci served as adjunct faculty at Grand Canyon University. She has also published articles about the healthcare environment, interprofessional education, and higher education. Most recently, her article "Doctoral Persistence and Balancing Competing Roles: Learn Strategies for Completing your Doctorate" was published in American Nurse Today. She is a peer reviewer for the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) and has presented at Sigma Theta Tau and the National League for Nursing.

Dr. Bellucci's educational background includes an ASN degree from the Atlantic Cape Community College, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing with a concentration in Nursing Education from Thomas Edison State College, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Nursing from Capella University. Dr. Bellucci is certified as a perioperative nurse (CNOR).

Founded 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, the College offers practical/vocational nursing (PN/VN), associate and baccalaureate degree nursing programs to over 5,000 students on its campuses in Louisville and Hazard, Ky., San Antonio, Texas, Tampa Bay, Fla., Cincinnati, Ohio, along with an Online Campus. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award associate and baccalaureate degrees. For more information about Galen College of Nursing, visit galencollege.edu.

