Galen College of Nursing Appoints Dr. John Lundeen as MSN Program Director

"John's dedication will support our mission to prepare nurses to teach in academia and lead in clinical education," said Academic President Joan Frey. "His drive and proven experience align with Galen's commitment to quality nursing education and he will be instrumental to our students' success."

Prior to his appointment at Galen, Dr. Lundeen was an associate professor and nurse anesthesia simulation coordinator in the Ida Moffett School of Nursing at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, where he was on faculty for 11 years. At Samford, Dr. Lundeen had the opportunity to teach in the undergraduate, master's, and doctoral nursing programs. Most recently, Dr. Lundeen taught in the DNP program and served as chair of the school's Faculty Development Committee and co-chair of the university's ad hoc Committee on Faculty Assessment.

In addition to his faculty role, Dr. Lundeen has served at the national level as a Governor-at-Large on the National League for Nursing's (NLN) Board of Governors since 2014. Previously, he served as a member of the CNE Certification Commission and as chair of the CNE Test Development Committee. As a scholar, he has published articles on evaluation and certification. Most recently, Dr. Lundeen contributed a chapter to the NLN's Clinical Nurse Educator Competencies: Creating an Evidence-Based Practice for Academic Clinical Nurse Educators.

"Having worked with John on NLN's Board of Governors, I have seen his longstanding commitment to the continuous growth and professional development of nursing firsthand," Galen's CEO Mark Vogt said. "He is a tremendous asset, and I look forward to the energy and expertise will bring to Galen."

Dr. Lundeen's educational background includes an ASN degree from the University of West Alabama, an MSN degree in Nursing Education from Samford University, and an EdD degree in Instructional Leadership in Nursing Education from The University of Alabama. He is also credentialed as a Certified Online Instructor (COI) and a Certified Nurse Educator (CNE).

"We are excited to have John as part of our MSN team. He is highly regarded within the nursing profession," said Tracy Ortelli, Galen's Executive Vice President, Post-Licensure Nursing. "I look forward to John's leadership as we continue to develop our graduate nursing programs. John's experience and shared commitment to excellence will help position Galen as a leader in the preparation of nurses who seek advanced roles in areas such as academe and healthcare."

Founded 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, the College offers practical/vocational nursing (PN/VN), associate, baccalaureate and master degree nursing programs to over 6,000 students on its campuses in Louisville and Hazard, Ky., San Antonio, Texas, Tampa Bay, Fla., Cincinnati, Ohio, along with an Online Campus. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award associate and baccalaureate degrees. For more information about Galen College of Nursing, visit galencollege.edu.

