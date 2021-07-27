Galen College Of Nursing Baccalaureate Degree Program Receives CCNE Accreditation For 10 More Years

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galen College of Nursing is proud to announce that their baccalaureate degree program in nursing (BSN program) has been awarded an extension of their programmatic accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) through June 2031. Accreditation from the CCNE confirms Galen's BSN program, including the Prelicensure Option and online RN to BSN Option, meet the highest standards for nursing education.

Dr. Kathy Burlingame, Dean of the online RN to BSN Option, remarked, "The reaffirmation of Galen's BSN program accreditation by the CCNE is a testament to the faculty and staff's ongoing, explementary work. Now, more than ever, there is a significant need for nurses equipped with the tools to thrive in an ever-changing healthcare environment. I am very proud of the team's work and external validation of the program's quality, as the faculty educate and empower nurses to lead and provide exceptional patient care."

As part of the review process, Galen's BSN program was evaluated using the rigorous and comprehensive CCNE Standards for Accreditation of Baccalaureate and Graduate Nursing Programs (2018). At its May 2021 meeting, the CCNE Board of Commissioners determined that Galen's program met all accreditation standards. This recognition speaks to the quality and integrity of Galen's BSN program and helps support the College's position as a leading educator of compassionate, well-prepared, and successful professional nurses.

Galen's BSN program includes a Prelicensure Option designed to prepare students for a rewarding career in nursing in three years or less. This program option features engaging coursework with an emphasis on hands-on learning that prepares new nurses for the NCLEX-RN®. Galen also offers an online RN to BSN Option, designed to meet the needs of practicing nurses. Registered Nurses (RN) who pursue this option can earn their BSN in as little as 16 months. With 8-week courses, the opportunity to begin the program six times each year, and mobile-friendly coursework, RN to BSN students have the flexibility to grow professionally and meet the evolving needs of the healthcare system – all while maintaining their current job.

Dr. Audria Denker, Executive VP of Nursing at Galen, added, "We are so very proud of the work we do at Galen. The reaffirmation from CCNE further demonstrates our commitment to our students and to provide a quality educational experience."

For more details on the accreditation of Galen's programs, please visit https://galencollege.edu/about-galen/accreditation.

The baccalaureate degree program in nursing at Galen College of Nursing is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, 655 K Street, NW, Suite 750, Washington, DC 20001, 202-887-6791.

About Galen College of Nursing

Founded over 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers master's, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs to over 8,000 students on its campuses in Louisville and Hazard, KY.; San Antonio, TX; Tampa Bay and Miami, FL.; Cincinnati, OH; and online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master's degrees. For complete information regarding the accreditation status of Galen's multiple programs, visit https://www.galencollege.edu/about-galen/accreditation. For more information about Galen College of Nursing, visit galencollege.edu.

