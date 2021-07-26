Galen College Of Nursing Executive VP Audria Denker Appointed Kentucky Board Of Nursing Vice President

LOUISVILE, Ky., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galen College of Nursing is pleased to announce that Dr. Audria Denker has been appointed Vice President of the Kentucky Board of Nursing (KBN). Denker currently serves as Executive Vice President of Prelicensure Nursing for the college where she leads day-to-day prelicensure program operations and student support across all campuses.

A member of the KBN since July 1, 2018, Dr. Denker will continue to apply her extensive leadership experience in clinical practice, healthcare management and nursing education to the appointment as Vice President. Her appointment as Vice President begins July 1, 2021 and runs through June 30, 2022.

Mark Vogt, Chief Executive Officer for Galen College of Nursing noted, "Dr. Denker exemplifies the leadership quality and talent found at Galen, and it is a thrill to see her advance at the KBN. This adds another notch to her already impressive and notable career. We couldn't be more blessed than continue to have her represent the Galen family and our dedication to excellence."

The Board of Nursing is composed of 16 gubernatorial appointees representing Advanced Practice Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, nursing education, long-term care, and the public at large. The Board approves programs of nursing and regulates and controls the licensing and conduct of nurses within the Commonwealth.

"I am thankful for the opportunity to serve on behalf of all nurse professionals in Kentucky. The growth of our industry – especially in the state - and innovation in nursing care has never been more important," Denker said. "I am looking forward to working with our incredible team of experts on the Board to help stimulate Kentucky's quality nursing workforce, improve care, and protect the well-being of the public."

About Galen College of Nursing

Founded over 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers master's, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs, to over 8,000 students on its campuses in Louisville and Hazard, KY.; San Antonio, TX; Tampa Bay and Miami, FL.; Cincinnati, OH; and online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). Programmatic accreditation status for Galen's multiple programs and nationwide campuses can be found at https://www.galencollege.edu/about-galen/accreditation. For more information about Galen College of Nursing, visit galencollege.edu.

