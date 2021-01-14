Galen College of Nursing Expands Access to Quality Nursing Education With New Campus in Pembroke Pines

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galen College of Nursing has opened a new state-of-the-art campus dedicated solely to quality nursing education in South Florida.

As the largest educator of nurses in the South, Galen strives to elevate the student experience and inspire thousands of nursing students who graduate each year with licensure pass rates consistently above the national average from its six ground campuses.

The campus will offer the following programs:

Three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN)

Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN)

Licensed Practical Nurse to Associate Degree in Nursing Bridge (LPN to ADN Bridge)

As a college dedicated solely to excellence in nursing education, Galen delivers an unparalleled educational experience with extraordinary support to prepare students for distinction in practice. The 45,000-square-foot campus located in Pembroke Pines is designed to foster learning through a thoughtful blend of interactive classrooms and advanced simulation technology, compelling design, and collaborative and creative space. Created with students in mind, it is a symbol of the high-quality education Galen has provided for decades and an expression of ongoing commitment to its student body and healthcare in the community.

"We have been educating nurses for over 30 years. As the demand for nurses continues to grow, Galen College of Nursing is dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of our students and our healthcare partners for the critical development of the nation's nursing workforce, essential to the backbone of healthcare in our country," said Mark Vogt, Galen's Chief Executive Officer. "As the largest educator of nurses in the South, it is incumbent on us to consistently exceed expectations in the delivery of the best nursing education possible for our students, for the healthcare systems where they'll practice, and for the patients for whom they will care. Our potential for impact in our communities is limitless as the need for nurses has never been greater. We couldn't be more honored and excited to continue in this journey of growth and evolution as nurse educators."

Founded in 1989 in Louisville, Kentucky, Galen is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States. With a sole focus on nursing education, Galen offers programs across its campuses in Tampa Bay, Florida; Louisville and Hazard, Kentucky; San Antonio, Texas; Cincinnati, Ohio; and online with post-nursing licensure education.

"Galen's mission is to expand access to quality nursing education and prepare diverse learners to demonstrate excellence and compassion in nursing," said Audria Denker, DNP, RN, Galen's Executive Vice President of Nursing. "Through our 'Pure Nursing' philosophy, we offer our students the same care, compassion, and excellence in nursing education that is expected of them in practice. The heart of our culture revolves around it as we honor and elevate potential to help thousands of people every year change their life and enter a profession that will help make a difference in the lives of countless others."

With four quarterly term starts per year at the campus at 1200 SW 145th Ave. in Pembroke Pines, admission for the April 1 term start is now in progress. Virtual admissions appointments can be scheduled by calling (877) 223-7040 or going online to galencollege.edu.

About Galen College of Nursing

Founded over 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers baccalaureate, master's, associate and practical/vocational nursing programs, to over 7,500 students on its campuses in Louisville and Hazard, Ky.; San Antonio, Texas; Tampa Bay and Miami, Fla.; Cincinnati, Ohio; and online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. For more information about Galen College of Nursing, visit galencollege.edu.

