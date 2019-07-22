Galen College of Nursing Expands Footprint at Appalachian Regional Healthcare Campus

HAZARD, Ky., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their commitment to nursing education and the future of healthcare, Galen College of Nursing announces the expansion of its Hazard campus at the ARH System Center in Hazard, Kentucky. These exciting renovations will almost double the size of the campus today.

Over 10,000 square feet will be added to provide advanced simulation labs, a second clinical learning lab, and a student resource center with a variety of inviting seating and study rooms, ideal for students to spend time working and studying.

"This expansion not only reinforces our commitment to increasing educational opportunities and supporting healthcare in this region, but to supporting learning outcomes and student success," said Audria Denker, RN, DNP, EVP Prelicensure Nursing Education at Galen. "We are building our academic and clinical learning environments to foster our students' connectivity and academic success."

In 2017, Galen College and ARH joined together to offer additional nursing education in support of both the local nursing workforce and the need for nurses throughout Eastern Kentucky. Renovations are set to be completed by the Fall of 2019.

"We couldn't be more thrilled with the expansion," said Joe Grossman, President, and CEO of ARH. "Galen's nursing program is supporting the critical need for nurses in this region, and we are excited for the potential to grow, and to support the additional investment and commitment to this community."

Galen College CEO Mark Vogt added: "The relationship with ARH has been extremely beneficial for our students. These improvements are emblematic of our mission to provide a culture of academic excellence for our students and expand access to quality nursing education."

Founded 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, the College offers practical/vocational nursing (PN/VN), associate, baccalaureate and master's degree nursing programs to over 6,000 students on its campuses in Louisville and Hazard, Ky., San Antonio, Texas, Tampa Bay, Florida, Cincinnati, Ohio, along with an Online Campus. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award associate, baccalaureate, and master's degrees. For more information about Galen College of Nursing, visit galencollege.edu.

