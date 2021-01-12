Galen College Of Nursing Prepares Every Student And Clinical Faculty In Kentucky To Administer COVID Vaccines

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galen College of Nursing is the only school of nursing in Kentucky that has prepared every student and clinical faculty member to help administer COVID-19 vaccinations.

Galen leadership connected with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) and facilitated a plan for students and clinical faculty to become fully prepared, trained, and registered to assist with vaccine administration throughout the Commonwealth. This will ultimately help Kentucky move quickly through the phased approach of vaccine distribution.

"We are honored that the Commonwealth of Kentucky would look to our students and clinical faculty to help during this historic time," said Audria Denker, DNP, RN, Galen's Executive Vice President of Nursing. "Galen is proud to support the backbone of healthcare in our communities, educating nurses who are needed now more than ever. To be able to impact the lives of so many more during this health crisis speaks to the foundation of what nursing is all about, and what is at the core of Galen's vision and mission. I have never been more proud to be part of this incredible college."

All clinical students and faculty on both the Louisville and Hazard campuses have completed training and will be registered by mid-January to assist with vaccination efforts around Kentucky.

Galen students and faculty are currently scheduled to assist with vaccinations in Jefferson County, and are actively working with Bullitt County to assist with vaccinations there, as well. As additional counties reach out and notify the CHFS of a staffing need, Galen officials expect more requests for assistance to come in.

About Galen College of Nursing

Founded over 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers baccalaureate, master's, associate and practical/vocational nursing programs, to over 7,500 students on its campuses in Louisville and Hazard, Ky.; San Antonio, Texas; Tampa Bay and Miami, Fla.; Cincinnati, Ohio; and online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. For more information about Galen College of Nursing, visit galencollege.edu.

