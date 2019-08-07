Galen College of Nursing to Create Region’s Largest Education Facility Dedicated Solely to Nursing Education

As the largest educator of nurses in the south, Galen's vision is to elevate the student experience and inspire students and employees alike. "We will have the area's largest and most unique education facility dedicated solely to nursing. This new Louisville campus represents our commitment to nursing education and healthcare in our region, as we continue to build a vibrant community of students, educators, and staff, dedicated solely to the cornerstone of patient care – nursing. We have designed an advanced, one-of-a-kind new space to provide our students the tools they need to deliver excellent patient care and outcomes, advance nursing practice, and pursue their professional goals," said Mark Vogt, CEO Galen College of Nursing.

"We're thrilled for Galen College of Nursing to expand its national headquarters and remain in Louisville," said Mayor Greg Fischer. "By teaching excellence in compassion and nursing, Galen is leading the way in addressing our nation's nursing shortage. I look forward to helping break ground on its new state-of-the-art educational campus that will ensure Galen's success in shaping the best care givers in the country."

A strategic design partnership was formed with BHDP Architecture, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, to help create a strong, forward-thinking experience for the College. Said Vogt, "We want the physical space to support the quality and innovation of the education delivered and we couldn't be more excited about the new space they have created."

Galen will be moving from its main Zorn Avenue campus, along with a satellite River Road location, to one location of 132,000 square feet on 11 acres of land owned and developed by Jefferson Development Group. Jefferson Development Group will retain ownership and management of the facility and has hired Whittenberg Construction Company and Louisville Paving as its contractors. David Hardy of CBRE was the real estate advisor on the transaction, bringing together Jefferson Development Group and Galen.

The new campus will house interactive learning experience classrooms, clinical learning labs and a simulation hospital where students practice clinical and decision-making skills through varied real-life situational experiences without compromising patient well-being. The heart of the new campus is the collaborative learning spaces for today's learner. With an emphasis on student support, the new campus will feature a student resource center and library, private and group study rooms, and a variety of study spaces and casual seating, promoting engagement and collaboration, to ensure the success of its diverse student population.

Said Dean Connie Cooper, EdD, RN, CNE, "We are excited to be able to offer this kind of facility not only for our students, but our faculty and staff. They are among the most dedicated with whom I've had the honor to work. Our students come first, and the exceptional team we have in place to support them is what makes the difference in helping thousands of nursing students graduate and make a difference in the lives of others. Our new campus and the people in it will have a supportive synergy that will benefit our students, and the learning taking place, on a daily basis."

The work is a culmination of years of strategic planning and behind the scenes support to make this exciting project come to life. "Our coordinated approach to economic and community development has once again allowed Louisville to retain a corporate headquarters and secure new development for our city," said Mary Ellen Wiederwohl, chief of Louisville Forward. "We appreciate the commitment that the executive team of Galen has shown to continue to grow in our community. This new strategic location will be a perfect fit for providing education for nursing students and ties into the expansion and growth of medical centers along the Northeast parts of our city."

Now in its 30th year, Galen's Louisville campus graduates over 700 nursing students a year with a 96% licensure pass rate. Said Vogt, "Galen's mission is centered around expanding access to quality nursing education and helping to change lives by providing opportunity and opening doors. These doors will be opened wide."

Founded 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, the College offers practical/vocational nursing (PN/VN), associate, baccalaureate and master degree nursing programs to over 6,000 students on its campuses in Louisville and Hazard, Ky., San Antonio, Texas, Tampa Bay, Fla., Cincinnati, Ohio, along with an Online Campus. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award associate, baccalaureate and master's degrees. For more information about Galen College of Nursing, visit galencollege.edu.

