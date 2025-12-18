Galen Hope Receives 2025 MBC Impact Award for Highest Average Symptom Improvement

Recognition highlights outcomes-driven, person-centered care for eating disorders and complex mental health conditions

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Galen Hope, a South Florida–based treatment center for eating disorders and complex mental health conditions, has been named a winner of the 2025 MBC Impact Awards in the Performance & Outcomes – Highest Average Symptom Improvement category, presented by Greenspace Health.

This award recognizes organizations that have achieved the greatest average clinical improvement across all clients using Measurement-Based Care (MBC). It celebrates programs that don't just collect data, but use outcome measures to actively guide care, resulting in meaningful reductions in symptoms and improvements in overall wellbeing.

"This recognition reflects our belief that meaningful symptom improvement happens when care is both deeply relational and rigorously measured. At Galen Hope, we use data not to reduce people to scores, but to ensure that our trauma-informed, weight-inclusive, and compassionate approach is truly helping people heal." — Wendy Oliver-Pyatt, MD

Galen Hope's approach to MBC includes:

Routinely tracking client progress with validated, measurement-based tools

Using outcome data to inform, refine, and individualize treatment across all levels of care

Integrating research, clinical expertise, and patient values in clinical decision-making

Providing consistent, multidisciplinary care for individuals with complex and co-occurring conditions

Galen Hope and other award recipients are profiled in the 2025 MBC Impact Awards feature, available at: https://hlth.grnspc.co/lSHU

About Galen Hope

Galen Hope provides individualized, evidence-based treatment for eating disorders and complex mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, trauma, OCD, and related concerns. Led by co-founders Wendy Oliver-Pyatt, M.D. (psychiatrist) and Amy Boyers, Ph.D. (clinical psychologist), Galen Hope's multidisciplinary team blends clinical expertise, compassionate care, and community integration to support long-term recovery.

Galen Hope treats adolescents and adults of all genders across residential and intensive day treatment levels of care, with optional 24/7 clinically integrated housing. The model emphasizes high-frequency individual therapy, skills-based groups, weight-inclusive and shame-reducing approaches, robust family involvement, and support for reintegration into everyday life.

Locations in South Florida; serving individuals nationwide and beyond.

For more information about Galen Hope's programs or outcomes, please contact:

SOURCE Galen Hope