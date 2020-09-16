Galenagen Receives Patent for Remote Monitoring of Parkinson's Disease

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Galenagen, LLC, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,776,453 relating to remote monitoring of Parkinson's Disease.

Galenagen's patent is directed to methods of employing remote data gathering and monitoring for diagnosing, staging and treatment of Parkinson's Disease, movement and neurological disorders and chronic pain. The technology will help facilitate early Parkinson's staging and ongoing monitoring of a patient's condition.

"Given the devastating impact of Parkinson's on patients, their families and the healthcare system, improving access to data that can inform physicians should improve care," said Dr. Joan Fallon, Curemark's CEO and Founder. "This should be a more equitable way to receive care and have a patient's condition monitored for changes especially for those who live in rural areas or find travel impacted by the disease."

Galenagen is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Curemark, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of neurological disorders. Galenagen LLC is focused on antibacterial and antiviral treatments as well as medical devices. Curemark's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage programs for the treatment of autism, ADHD, addiction, schizophrenia and Parkinson's disease. For additional information, please visit our website at http://www.curemark.com or http://www.galenagen.com or follow @Curemark on Twitter.

SOURCE Galenagen, LLC