Galenfeha Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Fleaux Services Of Louisiana, LLC For $18,000,000 USD

Galenfeha's founder, Mr. James Ketner stated: "We have a lot of work to do, and I want to inform the public of some upcoming changes, so there are no surprises. Mr. Trey Moore, President/CEO, and founder of Fleaux Services, is assuming the role of Galenfeha's Chief Executive Officer. I believe there is nobody more qualified to take the position, as he is a young, charismatic leader with a great operational history in the oil and gas industry. He has the ability to lead the company to continued growth in the future. I will be working directly with Mr. Moore over the next several months as he transitions into the role."

Building on his historic relationships in the oil and gas industry, Trey Moore founded Fleaux Services six years ago. The company is now a premier provider of oil and gas measurement, automation, and control equipment, boasting revenues of approximately $21m in 2016, approximately $36m in 2017, and revenues for first quarter 2018 of approximately $12m.

Mr. Trey Moore, Galenfeha's newly appointed CEO commented: "I am excited about what lies ahead of us with this potential acquisition, and our most recent acquisition. I also want to thank Mr. Ketner for his personal sacrifices over the last year and a half in order to prepare Galenfeha for these opportunities. He has done a tremendous job staying focused and diligent in getting us to this point. We are looking forward to his continued involvement, direction, and leadership in our promising future."

Mr. Ketner added: "In addition to the change in the CEO position, we will also be electing a new board of directors. In order to meet the listing requirements for the NYSE-MKT exchange, we need to have board independence, and have already identified two experienced candidates to fill the roles of Chairman and Audit committee chair."

"Lastly, our investment firm has advised us to eliminate the preferred stock to make our capital structure less complicated for potential investors funding this transaction. All preferred shares will move 1:1 into the common. This should by no means be perceived as a rush for the door by our current affiliates. I personally believe there is a tremendous opportunity here for all investors going forward over the next several years," Mr. Ketner concluded.

Galenfeha, Inc. was founded by James Ketner in March 2013 as an Engineering Services/Research and Development company headquartered in Ft. Worth Texas. The company generates revenue by receiving royalties from products we developed, providing engineering, regulatory, and business consulting services across numerous disciplines, such as aerospace, automotive, and medical, and by making investments in companies that our management team feels to be undervalued. With the recent acquisition of Fleaux Solutions, LLC, the company also generates revenues and earnings through government contracts. The Company's stock has been actively traded (OTC:GLFH) since September 2014.

For more information on Galenfeha's products and services, please visit www.galenfeha.com

Fleaux Services was created from, and is based on, a simple concept—Service for the Customer, and the Employees are Assets. Fleaux Services has built a sales and support team with an industry reputation of making sure that the customer is taken care of with quality parts and service. Fleaux Services is a company committed to Oil and Gas industry innovative solutions with a creative vision of complete system automation through hardware and software products. While investing in its employees and customers' knowledge level of available technologies, we are devoted to creating simplicity through advanced Technology.

An online presentation of Fleaux Services: https://prezi.com/view/xcQMMUlYCM1Y2vKuexSt/

For more information on Fleaux Services of Louisiana, LLC please visit www.fleaux.com

