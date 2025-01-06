Galénic Introduces Iconic Chinese Actress Zhao Liying as New Global Brand Ambassador: Where French Elegance Meets International Prestige

PARIS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Galénic, a premium French skincare brand mastering in cellular beauty, introduces Zhao Liying as its new global brand ambassador, marking a new chapter in its pursuit of excellence. Together, they unveil the revolutionary performance of Galéniceutiques [N°1], highlighting its advances formula that delivers exceptional results by brightening and evening out the complexion. Galénic collaborates with Zhao Liying to embody the spirit of "beyond limits and the relentless pursuit of perfection," showcasing the perfect fusion of strength and beauty.

Zhao Liying Exemplifies Beauty, Elegance, and Excellence That Resonates Deeply with Galénic's Philosophy

As an actress with immense influence in China, Zhao Liying has continuously pushed the boundaries of her career, earning audience acclaim and industry recognition for her unwavering commitment to excellence. Zhao Liying is a renowned Chinese actress, celebrated both domestically and internationally for her versatile performances in TV and film. In recent years, her repertoire with a series of critically acclaimed roles has expanded her influence. Just as science requires precision, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of perfection, so does the art of acting. Zhao Liying exemplifies beauty, grace, and excellence—values that resonate deeply with Galénic's philosophy.

Galénic, born from medical science, has led the way in cell longevity skincare, utilizing its exclusive ActiveAnchor® penetration technology to deliver active ingredients effectively, achieving "overnight brightening" for the skin.

Galénic's Over 45 years of pioneering in cell longevity

Galénic's standing as a master in cellular skincare is grounded in over 45 years of consistent scientific innovation. Founded in 1978 by Dr. Pierre Fabre in Paris, Galénic is the legacy of a renowned pharmaceutical and dermatological scientist whose contributions have earned him praise from three French presidents and the prestigious Legion of Honour.

Drawing on medicine, Galénic adheres to a rigorous product philosophy. Its exclusive ActiveAnchor® penetration technology is based on formulas that deeply penetrate skin cells, enabling active ingredients to achieve efficacy. This cutting-edge technology guarantees that every product undergoes three levels of scientific verification to confirm both efficacy and safety, providing consumers with deeper, more active, and more effective results.

The No.1 Premium Brightening Essence Galéniceutiques [N°1]

With over 45 years of pioneering in cellular skincare, Galénic has created its iconic product, the Galéniceutiques [N°1]. According to SGS data, one use of Galéniceutiques [N°1] results in a remarkable 31.58% improvement in skin brightness. This is attributed to the expertly balanced formula, which optimizes the concentration of pure Vitamin C to a 20% absorption ratio, ensuring maximum absorption. The product also features ActiveAnchor® penetration technology, a cutting-edge innovation, targeting the skin's base layers and increasing Vitamin C penetration by 43%, resulting in exceptional results by brightening and evening out the complexion.

The exceptional results of Galéniceutiques [N°1] have earned widespread recognition from both consumers and industry professionals. Not only has it claimed the title of No.1 high-end brightening essence, but it has also received numerous prestigious awards from leading media outlets such as VOGUE, BAZAAR, and more.

