Galeria Presents Coccinelle: The Ultimate Italian Luxury Handbag

"We are excited to add Coccinelle to our premium collection of handbag brands at GALERIA," said Carlos Castellón Fernández, Purchasing Director of Novus Inc. "The brand's commitment to quality and craftsmanship aligns perfectly with our style at GALERIA. We strive to bring the best international brands to Puerto Rico, and Coccinelle is a fantastic addition to our portfolio."

Coccinelle's arrival at GALERIA further strengthens the retailer's position as Puerto Rico's premier fashion destination. With a wide range of premium fashion brands available at GALERIA, shoppers can find everything from the latest trends to timeless classics, all in one place.

Experience the luxury and sophistication of Coccinelle handbags at Galeria, located on the first floor of Plaza las Americas. Visit galeriashoes.com to explore the exclusive collection and shop the premium Italian brand.

About Novus Inc.

Novus Inc. designs, markets, sells and manages fashion shoes and accessories via different retail store formats and internet web siteaccesss. Novus, Galeria, La Favorita, Naturalizer, Bakers, and Parfois appeal to different socio- economic segments of the middle to high end consumers by sourcing directly from the best factories in Spain, Italy, Brazil, China and India. The company was founded in 1973 with its first store Novus and then grew to 60 stores between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, and the continental United States. Novus Inc. employs approximately 600 people in different areas from Store Operations to Purchasing with over 40 years of experience and reputation.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Frances De la Cruz

[email protected]

SOURCE Novus Inc.