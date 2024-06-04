Gale's Power to the People Archive Wins 2024 SIIA CODiE Awards

Recognized for Innovative Excellence in Educational Technology

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gale, part of Cengage Group, is pleased to announce that Power to the People: Counterculture, Social Movements, and the Alternative Press, Nineteenth to Twenty-First Century has been named the best Research and Development Database Solution of 2024 as part of the Software & Information Industry Association's (SIIA) annual CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world. This is the fourth consecutive year a Gale primary source archive has been recognized for innovative excellence by the CODiEs.

"This archive has truly been a labor of love and years in the making for us," said Terry Robinson, senior vice president of Gale's global academic business. "As the content came together, we knew this collection was going to be something special. The authentic voices in the archive combined with the technology of our Gale Primary Sources research platform, shows that the uniqueness and innovation of this archive is unmatched, and we are thrilled to see it recognized for that."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Product submissions undergo rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Here's what the CODiE judges said about Power to the People:

"The product is great for research as it is rich in content and has a user-friendly design and accessibility features. Overall, it's an excellent research database with high quality and unbiased resources." –2024 CODiE Judge

Power to the People is a digital archive of rare primary sources that showcase a wide range of ideas, initiatives and social movements devoted to people-powered politics that have shaped modern Western history. The collection paints a multifaceted picture of social history and includes diverse, first-hand perspectives on countercultural movements. The archive is available on the Gale Primary Sources platform, enabling cross-archival searching to help users make new connections.

Gale Primary Sources is a digital research platform that brings the thoughts, words and actions of past centuries into the present for a comprehensive research experience. With authoritative content and powerful search technologies, Gale Primary Sources helps students and researchers examine literary, political and social culture of the last 500 years and develop a more meaningful understanding of how history continues to impact the world today. Its innovative technology improves discovery, analysis and workflow while setting the bar for digital primary source analysis and data visualization with tools like cross-archival searching and Topic Finder, which visually organizes search results to help users make new connections across topics.

"The winners of the 2024 Education Technology CODiE Awards represent the pinnacle of creativity and excellence in providing products and services that connect diverse learners with educational resources and instructors," said Chris Mohr, President of SIIA. "We are thrilled to honor this year's recipients – the elite in their field – who offer solutions to crucial challenges in education today, ranging from accessibility and fairness to customized and adaptive learning experiences. Heartfelt congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award victors!"

About Cengage Group and Gale

Cengage Group, an education technology company serving millions of learners in 165 countries, advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences. The company currently serves the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, part of Cengage Group, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 65 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.gale.com.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the tech industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for leading innovation and achieving excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/CODiE.

