GalexaHomes Launches a Crowdfunding Campaign Through StartEngine

CEO, Chuck Ardezzone, states, "We have seen tremendous interest in our product, especially in hurricane prone areas of Southwest Florida. We are talking to customers about constructing no less than a dozen high end homes in SWFL. That, together with high housing demand overall, has prompted us to prepare for fast growth."

This is the first public capital raise for GalexaHomes, marking an aggressive plan toward growth and automation of its manufacturing process. Using the planned robotic system, the time to manufacture a panel of Galexa's wall system will be cut from 2 hours to just 2.5 minutes, greatly increasing production capacity and decreasing labor costs. This will position Galexa to aggressively market to the large commercial cladding industry in addition to the home building market.



Galexa has an extensive pipeline with over 200 units ready to be built. Galexa's materials have been tested and found to exceed even the most rigid standards for strength and durability and help cut down on-site labor costs by 30%.



GalexaHomes is positioned to be at the forefront of homebuilding in America for years to come. Those who would like to learn more about this unique investment opportunity can visit https://www.startengine.com/galexa



About GalexaHomes



Galexa was started after the owner, Chuck Ardezzone, saw how traditional materials such as wood and concrete could not stand up in a hurricane. He designed a wall system built from 100% composite materials that was practical and affordable, yet also water, rust, rot and even bullet proof.

