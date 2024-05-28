Galia Lahav Donates Designer Wedding Gowns to Goodwill®

Lucky Brides in Participating Cities Will Buy a Couture Dress for Less

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Industries International, the largest nonprofit workforce development network in North America, announced that Galia Lahav, a renowned luxury bridal and evening wear designer, generously donated seven wedding gowns from its collection to local Goodwill retail stores.

The donation stemmed from a viral TikTok, sharing that a student found a couture Galia Lahav wedding dress at a local Alabama Goodwill Industries (Birmingham) retail location at a thrift shop price. Galia Lahav then donated seven additional custom gowns for distribution in select stores, offering brides-to-be the opportunity to experience magical "Cinderella moments" as they discover their dream dress.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Galia Lahav to empower individuals through fashion," said Onney Crawley, chief marketing officer at Goodwill Industries International. "This collaboration not only provides access to high-quality designer dresses at discounted prices but also promotes sustainability by extending the life cycle of luxury clothing while fueling the Goodwill mission of workforce development."

The project aligns with the Goodwill New Lives public service campaign, which focuses on how donated goods create opportunities for individuals to transform their lives through the Power of Work®. All proceeds from the dresses will help Goodwill organizations fund local job training and placement initiatives.

"This collaboration is not just about dresses; it's about making a meaningful difference in people's lives while promoting charitable giving and sustainability," said founder Galia Lahav. "We are proud to support Goodwill and look forward to seeing the positive impact this donation will have."

"When individuals donate or purchase bridal attire at Goodwill, they are helping members of their community start on a path to career training and advancement," said Crawley. After the big event, Crawley encourages wedding parties to consider donating bridal gowns, bridesmaids dresses or men's fashions to their local Goodwill store. "Donating your wedding gown is a great way to pay it forward, and donated bridesmaids dresses or tuxes can be repurposed as affordable prom wear or special occasion attire," she said.

About Goodwill Industries International:

Goodwill® is the largest nonprofit workforce development network in the country. It works to enhance the quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, building bridges to opportunity and helping people in need reach their potential through learning and the Power of Work®.

For more than 120 years, Goodwill organizations across North America have helped people find jobs, support their families and feel the satisfaction that comes from working. There are 154 local Goodwill organizations that assist people through a variety of employment placement services, job training programs and other community-based services. Thousands of people receive employment and other human services through Goodwill, and, in 2023, local Goodwill organizations helped more than 1.7 million people build skills, access resources and advance their careers.

Goodwill sells donated items in more than 3,300 outlet and retail stores in the U.S. and Canada, as well as through online marketplaces. The revenue creates job placement and training programs to help people earn paychecks and build their careers.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org. Follow us on Twitter/X: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: GoodwillIntl.

About Galia Lahav:

Over the past four decades, Galia Lahav has established itself as one of the leading couture fashion houses, with garments characterized by high-end fabrications, meticulous sewing techniques and unique technology, which enables the design house to make each garment meet the wearer's exact measurements from overseas.

These values have been instilled in the fashion house for several generations and have resulted in its worldwide popularity. Today, Galia Lahav is proud to have over 70 retailers and five flagship stores worldwide and to be able to take part in life's most significant moments for brides, red-carpet stars and all those fascinated by the art of fashion's craft.

