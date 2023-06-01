GALIANO GOLD ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or the "Company") (TSX: GAU; NYSE American: GAU) announced today that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 1, 2023, were duly passed. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below:

Set the Number of Directors at Six
The resolution to fix the number of directors at six was approved.

Votes for

% Votes for

Votes Against

% Votes Against

155,397,193

99.49

788,896

0.51

Election of Directors
The six nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 21, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company.

Director Name

Votes for

% Votes for

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Matt Badylak

141,224,153

99.58

601,363

0.42

Paul N. Wright

141,121,247

99.50

704,270

0.50

Judith Mosely

141,239,944

99.59

585,572

0.41

Michael Price

141,242,060

99.59

583,457

0.41

Dawn Moss

141,182,059

99.55

643,458

0.45

Greg Martin

141,230,572

99.58

594,944

0.42

Approve Amendment of Share Option Plan
The resolution to approve the amendment of the Company's Share Option Plan was approved.

Votes for

% Votes for

Votes Against

% Votes Against

140,793,308

99.27

1,032,207

0.73

Approve Unallocated Entitlements under Share Option Plan
The resolution to approve the unallocated entitlements under the Share Option Plan was approved.

Votes for

% Votes for

Votes Against

% Votes Against

140,751,312

99.24

1,074,203

0.76

Approve Amendment of Share Unit Plan
The resolution to approve the amendment of the Share Unit Plan was approved.

Votes for

% Votes for

Votes Against

% Votes Against

140,889,439

99.34

936,077

0.66

Approve Unallocated Entitlements under the Share Unit Plan
The resolution to approve the unallocated entitlements under the Share Unit Plan was approved.

Votes for

% Votes for

Votes Against

% Votes Against

140,849,123

99.31

976,393

0.69

Appointment of Auditors – EY LLP
EY LLP was appointed as the new auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration paid to EY LLP.

Votes for

% Votes for

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

155,406,762

99.50

779,377

0.50

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
The non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes for

% Votes for

Votes Against

% Votes Against

140,867,401

99.32

958,115

0.68

A report on all matters voted on at the Meeting has been filed on SEDAR.

About Galiano Gold Inc.
Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of value creation for all stakeholders through production, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The Company operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa, jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano is committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and the health and safety of its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com.

