Galiano Gold Inc.

19 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or the "Company") (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) is pleased to announce it will release its Q3 2023 financial and operational results after the market close on November 14, 2023.

Conference Call Details

Replay (available until November 21, 2023)

Date:

November 15, 2023

Local:

416-764-8677

Time:

10:00 AM ET (7:00 AM PT)

Toll Free:

1-888-390-0541

Dial In:

416-764-8688

Access Code:

348996#

Toll Free:

1-888-390-0546

The call will be webcast  https://app.webinar.net/bDLWnL7kqY0 and can be accessed at Galiano's website: www.galianogold.com

About Galiano Gold Inc.

Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of value creation for all stakeholders through production, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The Company operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa, and jointly owned with Gold Fields. Galiano is committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and the health and safety of its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com.

SOURCE Galiano Gold Inc.

