Galiano Wine is Aged and Ready to Enjoy

Vinny Galiano and his wife Stephanie share a deep admiration for wine. Expanding their own personal wine making hobby into a wine produced in Lodi, California by their team of farmers and expert wine makers that can be shared with wine lovers all over has been described as a life long dream for them both.

As an introduction to the space Galiano Wine has rolled out an inaugural selection that fits most wine drinkers taste. The Cabernet Sauvignon was one of the very first to be produced and barreled, setting the standards in quality that you're sure to taste amongst the other varietals.

Galiano Wine is made in the heart of wine country in Lodi, California .

is made in the heart of wine country in . Free shipping and 10% off all case (12 bottles) orders.

Flexible wine club offering with monthly, bi-monthly and quarterly deliveries for bottle quantities of 3 to full case offerings. 10% discount applied to all wine club orders.

Affiliate & influencer programs with paid commissions available. Rewards program is also available for loyal customers and club members.

"The ultimate hope is that you will enjoy Galiano Wine as much as we do. We invite you to raise a glass with us and enjoy the pleasures of life's simple moments." - Stephanie & Vinny Galiano III

galianowine.com · [email protected]

SOURCE Galiano Wine

Related Links

https://galianowine.com

