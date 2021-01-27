Galileo Appoints Archie Puri as Chief Product Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galileo , the API standard for card issuing and digital banking, has announced the appointment of Archana (Archie) Puri as chief product officer. The former PayPal executive is responsible for developing, maintaining and executing new products in Galileo's pipeline, as well as enhancing current Galileo products and features.

According to Puri, businesses everywhere are innovating on new ideas every day. "When I looked at recent disruptors in the space, they had one thing in common: Galileo was the engine powering their success," she said. "This is why I'm thrilled to join Galileo, which has successfully delivered solutions that remove the complexity from payments, while preserving scrappiness and ingenuity in its approach to products.

"With its robust suite of APIs, Galileo is the platform that powers financial technology for the world and provides innovative businesses with the tools to build sticky solutions for their customers that help delight, retain and grow their customer base," she continued. "The opportunity to be a part of this transformational journey is what drew me to Galileo, and meeting SoFi CEO Anthony Noto, Galileo CEO Clay Wilkes and Galileo's incredible leaders and teammates inspired me to put my experience to work here and create magic together."

Puri brings 20+ years of experience in technology products with strong domain context in payments. Prior to joining Galileo, she spent eight years at PayPal, most recently as general manager for Braintree (a PayPal service) and VP of product and technology for enterprise & partner solutions, where she was a key leader, instrumental in growing Braintree from a small startup to a global commerce platform. Prior to PayPal, she spent seven years at Yahoo as a product and program manager for various strategic initiatives, including Search Advertising. In recognition of her accomplishments, Puri was named one of the Top 25 Most Influential Women in Payments in 2017 and 2018 by PaymentsSource. She is a founding member of the San Francisco chapter of Chief, a private network designed specifically for senior women leaders.

"Having developed and scaled complex products at leading tech companies--including PayPal, Braintree and Yahoo--Archie is incredibly well positioned to drive the future of Galileo's innovative payments processing platform," said Galileo CEO Clay Wilkes. "With Archie at the helm of product, I'm confident Galileo's API-based, banking-as-a-service solutions will continue to outpace all competitors and provide the innovative platform of choice for fintechs and companies interested in integrating embedded payments into their business models. We're honored to welcome this product-savvy, people-first executive to Galileo."

Puri holds a bachelor's degree in Commerce, Financial Accounting & Management from the University of Mumbai and a diploma in Advanced Computing & Software Engineering from the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing.

