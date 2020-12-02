Galileo Appoints Seth McGuire to Accelerate Business Expansion

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Galileo , the API standard for card issuing and digital banking, has announced the appointment of Seth McGuire as chief revenue officer. In this executive position, McGuire is responsible for expanding Galileo's business relationships and scaling marketing and business development functions for additional growth.

"Galileo is proud to have Seth join our growing team, as we continue to increase our bench strength in key areas supporting Galileo's growth and, most importantly, our performance on behalf of our clients," said Galileo CEO Clay Wilkes. "Drawing on his diverse experience and accomplishments at companies including Twitter and Backbone, Seth bolsters our ability to identify and reach companies that need dependable, scalable and sophisticated card issuing, digital banking and embedded payment solutions. Under his leadership, I'm confident Galileo will continue to accelerate our position as the leading provider of API-based solutions for fintechs and companies looking to embed payments within their business models."

Prior to joining Galileo, McGuire was president and COO at Backbone PLM, where he managed the company's revenue, operations and overall company performance. Earlier, he spent nearly six years at Twitter in senior and management positions, including managing Twitter's data and enterprise solutions business to support companies and developers using Twitter's API platform to build new products and services. He also was responsible for overall go-to-market and partner strategies, including creating business-to-business partner solutions, and customer success.

"In a world increasingly dependent on digital interaction, Galileo's innovative payment and processing platform is the key, essential architecture that drives and executes digital interactions for many companies," said McGuire. "Today's most successful companies are looking to build digital banking solutions to support the needs of their customers, and Galileo's platform helps them build fast and offer best-in-class support. I'm looking forward to applying my experience to support the strong team that's enabled Galileo to achieve prominence in the industry and to work to scale our business to meet current and future opportunities."

McGuire holds an MBA from University of Virginia Darden School of Business and is a graduate of Georgetown University.

About Galileo

Galileo , the API standard for card issuing, virtual card solutions and digital banking, is a global payments platform that powers world-leading fintechs, challenger banks, neobanks, financial services and investment firms by removing the complexity from payments. Galileo makes it fast and easy for many types and sizes of businesses to innovate and deliver amazing financial services user experiences to their customers through our Galileo Pro and Galileo Instant Solutions. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Galileo has offices in Mexico City, New York City and San Francisco.

