Galileo Changes Legal Name to Reflect Position as Industry Leader in Financial Technology

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Galileo, the company that powers the world's leading fintechs, announced today that it has updated its legal name to Galileo Financial Technologies, Inc. from Galileo Processing, Inc. The company will continue to be known informally as Galileo.

"What we bring to our fintech, financial institution and investment firm clients goes far beyond processing," explained Galileo CEO Clay Wilkes. "The small, but meaningful, change to our legal name more accurately captures the capabilities of our sophisticated payments platform, including the power, speed and simplicity of our open APIs and the full-stack support for the functionality that must sit behind efficient and secure financial services.

"Galileo's APIs give global fintech leaders the ability to use our powerful technology platform to innovate in the banking and payments ecosystem," he continued. "They can use our platform to move fast to begin issuing payment credentials, with the confidence to grow and scale profitable businesses."

World leading fintechs—including Chime, KOHO, Robinhood, TransferWise, Varo and many others—use Galileo's payments platform in a variety of use cases, such as challenger banking, lending, consumer payments, commercial payments, gig economy applications and wealth management solutions. Earlier this summer, the company announced Galileo Money+, a new product that enables registered investment advisors to create white-labeled bank accounts.

With more products in the pipeline and an aggressive roadmap for adding new platform features, Galileo continues to enable its clients to challenge the status quo in payments.

Check out Galileo at www.galileo-FT.com.

About Galileo

Based in Salt Lake City, Galileo is fintech's tech(R), offering the industry's most powerful and flexible payments platform. The payments technology company powers the world's leading fintechs, next-gen financial institutions and investment firms in North America, the UK and Europe.

Rob Wells

Rob@Digitalentropy.com

SOURCE Galileo

Related Links

http://www.galileo-FT.com

