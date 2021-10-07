Galileo Life Sciences Inc Continues Development of Its Telehealth Business Model And Announces an Opening Date for Its "VCPlus Clinics" in October 2021

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galileo Life Sciences Inc (OTC: MDRM), also known as Modern Mobility Aids, (The Company) is a Nevada-based company, whose strategic focus lies in launching an innovative telehealth platform. The first of its "Virtual-Care-Plus" (VCPlus) clinics is scheduled to open on October 17, 2021. The clinic is located within Nanaksar Pharmacy (Nanaksar) in Brampton, Ontario.

By the end of October 2021, two more VCPlus clinics will be open at (i) Guardian MarkhaMack Pharmacy located in Markham, Ontario and (ii) in the Four Winds Roots Pharmacy in North York, Ontario.

To finalize this initiative, the Company has recruited several licensed primary care physicians to provide telehealth consultations and treat patients attending the clinics.

"We are excited to launch our first three clinics. The concept of VCPlus clinics is what differentiates us from our competitors and other telehealth providers as our physicians will be able to virtually check patients' vitals in real time, without affecting the quality of care." said Tito DiMarco, President and CEO of Galileo Life Sciences Inc.

The company will be using secure technology provided by AMD Global Telemedicine (AMD) to deliver the best possible solution for patients attending the clinics. Galileo will also offer "House Calls" for patients who are unable to attend a physical VCPlus location. This will involve a technician bringing the VCPlus directly to the patient's home for a truly virtual doctor's visit.

COVID-19 has changed the way the world looks at healthcare in all aspects, from the importance of getting regular health checkups to establishing a primary network of care. Along with other factors, the growth in population also reinforces the need for healthcare that is reliable and attainable, not sacrificing either.

Telehealth services are one of the primary sources of healthcare for people living in areas where physical healthcare may be inaccessible or overpriced. Globally, technological innovation is impacting all industries and disrupting processes to lead to a constructive solution that will greatly benefit the public. When it comes to online consultation services and being able to access quality healthcare, the narrative is quickly changing to a positive one due to the benefits these services are able to provide. COVID-19 has changed the way the world looks at healthcare in all aspects, from the importance of getting regular health checkups to establishing a primary network of care.

The global telehealth market is expected to increase from $90 billion in 2021 to $636 billion by 2028, representing a CAGR of over 32%. Galileo Life Sciences Inc. is thrilled to be a part of this growth and contribute to the industry within its local market and beyond. (source:fortunebusinessinsightt)

About Galileo Life Sciences Inc.

Galileo Life Sciences Inc. is a company strategically focused on the telehealth and telemedicine industry. The company is dedicated to offering the most robust telehealth platform incorporating AI and IOT so that anyone can get access to quality healthcare regardless of location and financial status. The company is committed to providing healthcare to those who cannot afford it. With the company's services, physicians can get direct access to the patient's vitals and examine the patient in real-time without affecting the quality of care.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. There are no guarantees or assurances that expansion in leadership will result in the hopes the company has mentioned here. Any investment made into Modern Mobility Aids, Inc., would be classified as speculative and risky. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market conditions, general acceptance of the company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional or adequate financing, government approvals or changes to proposed laws, and other risks and uncertainties further stated in the company's financial reports and filings. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Galileo Life Sciences Inc. and Modern Mobility Aids Inc. disclaim any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

Contact: Phone : 416 254 2581, Email: [email protected]

