Galileo Raises $45M Series B Funding to Bring Evaluation Intelligence to Generative AI Teams Everywhere

Led by Scale Venture Partners, the $45M investment—the largest Series B in AI Evaluation and Observability to date —follows 834% revenue growth in 2024 and expansion into the Fortune 50

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Galileo , a leader in generative AI evaluation and observability for enterprises, today announced it raised $45M in Series B funding led by Scale Venture Partners, with participation from Premji Invest, bringing the company's total funding to $68M. This comes at a time of explosive growth for the company, which has seen 834% revenue growth since the beginning of 2024. During this time, the company quadrupled its number of enterprise customers and brought on six Fortune 50 companies, including Comcast and Twilio.

The surge in enterprise demand for Galileo's Evaluation Intelligence platform also attracted participation from strategic investors, including Databricks Ventures, ServiceNow Ventures, Amex Ventures, Citi Ventures, SentinelOne Ventures, as well as AI leaders like Clement Delangue, CEO of HuggingFace and Ankit Sobti, CTO of Postman. The round also includes existing investors, Battery Ventures, Walden Capital and Factory. Additionally, Andy Vitus, Partner at Scale Venture Partners, will join Galileo's board. With this investment, Galileo will scale its go-to-market strategy, expand its product development efforts, and double down on AI evaluation research to help AI developers build trustworthy AI applications.

Generative AI's unpredictable nature poses new challenges for enterprises, with the lack of reliable methods to test and measure AI accuracy and safety becoming a major barrier to its widespread adoption. Galileo's Evaluation Intelligence platform solves this by giving AI teams a scalable solution to evaluate, monitor, and protect their AI systems, helping ensure safe and effective performance in development and production.

"We started Galileo three years ago to solve AI's measurement problem, specifically with a focus on language models. Using humans or LLMs to judge model responses is expensive, slow, and does not scale. Yet today these are the de-facto techniques adopted across AI teams," said CEO and co-founder of Galileo Vikram Chatterji. "Our unique research-backed approach and carefully crafted UX has seen massive adoption across enterprises to unblock and grow GenAI application development. The new funding will allow us to greatly accelerate our development to meet the increasing demand."

Galileo's growth has been driven by three major trends in the AI landscape:

First, enterprise adoption of generative AI (GenAI) is surging—Gartner projects that by 2026, over 80% of enterprises will have integrated GenAI APIs or deployed GenAI-enabled applications in production.

will have integrated GenAI APIs or deployed GenAI-enabled applications in production. Second, as AI becomes accessible to 30 million software developers—not just machine learning engineers and data scientists—many teams lack a standardized framework to evaluate the accuracy and safety of their AI solutions. A recent report found that evaluation is the second greatest challenge in deploying production AI, after serving costs, with nearly 50% of organizations relying on subjective human feedback and review.

found that evaluation is the second greatest challenge in deploying production AI, after serving costs, with nearly 50% of organizations relying on subjective human feedback and review. Third, as teams adopt advanced AI methods like RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) and agentic workflows, the need for robust evaluation tools is only intensifying, driving demand for Galileo's platform to ensure reliable and effective AI deployments.

"Traditional evaluation methods, such as human evaluations or using LLMs as judges, fall short for enterprise use cases," said Jim Nottingham, SVP & Division President, Advanced Compute Solutions, HP Inc. "Galileo's rapid innovation and focus on overcoming the biggest evaluation hurdles— from accuracy to bias - provides a complete view of how Gen AI apps are performing, which is why they've become a critical part of our Z by HP AI Studio."

Galileo provides enterprises with an end-to-end platform that enables teams to use more accurate and trustworthy AI. Galileo developed the first Evaluation Intelligence Platform, that embeds research-backed evaluation metrics across the entire GenAI stack and workflow, giving teams the visibility and control they need to build, deploy, test, monitor, and secure their AI system.

"As GenAI continues to be adopted in enterprises globally, the need for accurate, fast, and cost-efficient evaluations has become even more important," said Andy Vitus, Partner at Scale. "Galileo's founders were solving this measurement problem at Google AI, Google Brain, and Uber AI for years. Now with a talented team, cutting edge AI evaluation research, and well-designed platform, Galileo has established itself as a leader in AI Evaluations and Observability. We look forward to working with Galileo during its next phase of growth."

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with the Galileo team," said Andrew Ferguson, VP, Databricks Ventures. "Evaluations have become a critical component of the AI stack, and Galileo has established itself as a leader with one of the most mature products and businesses in this space. We look forward to collaborating further to accelerate enterprise adoption of generative AI and to help companies build data intelligence."

"It's incredibly rare to find AI infrastructure companies like Galileo that can deliver value regardless of your chosen cloud or LLM," said Vedant Agrawal, Vice President of Premji Invest. "This unique positioning, coupled with the potential to build a massive franchise, is what drove our excitement."

Visit www.galileo.ai to learn more about the Galileo suite of products.

About Galileo

San-Francisco based Galileo is the leading platform for enterprise GenAI evaluation and observability. Powered by Evaluation Foundation Models (EFMs), Galileo's platform supports AI teams across the development lifecycle—from building and iterating to monitoring and protection—with powerful, research-backed metrics. Galileo is used by AI teams from startups to Fortune 50 companies to accelerate AI development. Visit galileo.ai to learn more about the Galileo Evaluation Intelligence Platform.

SOURCE Galileo