Galileo Tech Media, Specialty Search Engine Optimization Company, Turns to Feintuch Communications for PR Campaign

NEW YORK and CHARLESTON, S.C., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Search engine optimization (SEO) specialist Galileo Tech Media (www.galileotechmedia.com), headquartered in New York and with offices in Charleston, S.C., has appointed Feintuch Communications, Inc. as its PR agency of record.

Galileo Tech Media provides clients with a wide range of managed SEO services from keyword research, content writing and content hub development to link building, technical SEO and website design and development. Its areas of SEO expertise go well beyond Google to include Amazon, local and vertical directory, social search and in-destination search. All SEO tactics are designed to ensure maximum visibility in organic search.

"We're especially knowledgeable in working with companies in highly competitive, multi-location industries including travel, hospitality and real estate and represent some of the largest names in the business," said Joseph McElroy, CEO, CTO and co-founder, Galileo Tech Media. "We are looking to expand the business and were referred to Feintuch Communications by industry colleagues familiar with the agency's reputation for building brands and generating leads in vertical markets – quite like our own work. We look forward to collaborating with the Feintuch team in a combination b2b PR campaign coupled with our own SEO efforts."

"Galileo Tech Media is an exceptional provider of specialty SEO services for real estate, travel and hospitality companies – in addition to providing services to in-house and marketing agencies who frequently white label its services," said Henry Feintuch, president Feintuch Communications. "The company is highly nimble and flexible to serve the needs of fast-moving clients in an increasingly digital marketplace. Galileo Tech Media is a distributed company – its entire workforce consists of global SEO experts working from "wherever" in the United States and abroad – allowing the company to source the brightest and best copywriters, researchers, project managers and more."

The campaign will include thought leadership activities, in key vertical markets, and marketplace awareness in the marketing industry. It will be managed by Feintuch and Doug Wright, senior account director.

About Galileo Tech Media

Founded in 2014, Galileo Tech Media (www.galileotechmedia.com) is a specialty search engine optimization (SEO) company providing a comprehensive suite of managed SEO services to global clients from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. The company provides clients with a wide range of managed SEO services from keyword research, content writing and content hub development to link building, technical SEO and website design and development. Its areas of SEO expertise go well beyond Google to include Amazon, local and vertical directory, social search and in-destination search. Galileo Tech Media is headquartered in New York with offices in Charleston, S.C.

About Feintuch Communications

Feintuch Communications (www.feintuchcommunications.com), based in New York City, is an award-winning strategic relations firm offering clients an integrated blend of public relations, advertising/marketing, investor relations and other services to meet their business objectives. A founding partner of PR World Alliance (www.PRWorldAlliance.com), the firm specializes in B-to-B and B-to-C programs with a focus in technology, fintech/financial services, AV tech, adtech and media and energy/clean tech. Feintuch Communications prides itself on its strong service ethic, senior counsel and hands-on support.

