Gallagher AI survey: 82% of respondents report positive impacts, though data protection, errors remain top challenges

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services company, recently conducted its third annual AI Adoption and Risk Survey of more than 1,200 global businesses. Results show companies are increasingly integrating AI into their operations, with 63% of businesses having fully operationalized or implemented AI within parts of their business, up from 45% in 2025, focusing on IT operations, client-facing functions and analytics.

As AI adoption accelerates, 82% of respondents report positive impacts on their organizations. Additionally, 83% believe that AI will drive revenue growth in the future. Most businesses—93%—feel confident in their understanding of AI risks, rating their knowledge as "quite well" or "very well."

Despite the widespread rollout of AI, the survey reveals several challenges, including:

Over half of respondents report skills gaps and recruitment challenges.

46% appointed an AI ethics officer to balance technology with ethical considerations.

Nearly two-thirds of organizations (63%) are actively measuring ROI, estimating it will take an average of 28 months to realize that return.

AI errors, misinformation and hallucinations remain a key concern, topping the list of perceived threats from AI adoption (57%), as do legal and reputational risks from AI misuse (56%) and data protection and privacy violations (55%).

The survey also revealed the importance of maintaining a human element in relation to AI technology, including personal accountability, governance, and training.

While full operationalization of the technology may be some years away for some businesses, steady progress is being made within many organizations. What should remain top of mind is customer experience, according to Steve Rhee, Global Chief Digital Officer, Gallagher.

"This survey complements what we've seen with our clients. At Gallagher, our AI adoption journey is about more than just implementing cutting-edge technology—it's about empowering our people and centering on our customer needs," said Rhee. "We have continued to invest over the last several years in data, analytics and digital workforce skill development to ensure our teams are equipped to deliver the best outcomes and solutions for our clients in a rapidly evolving landscape."

To read more about the survey, click here.

