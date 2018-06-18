Gallagher Announces Executive Changes Within Its UK Broking And Underwriting Operations

Gallagher Chairman, President and CEO, J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr. commented, "Chily has been an outstanding broker and entrepreneur who has led our 4,500 strong UK broking and underwriting teams to achieve fantastic client service and growth. Under his stewardship, the UK broking and underwriting business has become the blueprint for what a well-managed, well-governed, high performing and ethical business should look like."

"We have a long history of smooth and successful business leadership transitions," noted Gallagher. "Chily's transition is no different, and I want to thank him for his leadership and tremendous contributions as he now hands over the leadership baton to Simon Matson."

In terms of the transition, Sue Langley, Non-Executive Chairman, Arthur J. Gallagher Holdings (UK) Limited, added, "Simon has demonstrated his own exceptional broking and inspirational leadership credentials over the past 10 years with the company. With Simon at the helm, we'll continue the strong growth and evolution of our UK broking and underwriting businesses."

"Gallagher is a superb business with a culture and genuine sense of teamwork like no other insurance broker," added Chilton. "I am proud to have played a role in the UK business' transformation over the past few years and to have led a team that is so rich in talent and diverse capabilities, wrapped around a set of behaviours and beliefs that put positive customer outcomes at the heart of every strategic decision. It has been a pleasure to work alongside the Gallagher UK executive team which is, in my opinion, the best in the business, and I know the team will continue to achieve great things under Simon's leadership."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 34 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

