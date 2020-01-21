Gallagher Earns Top Mark in 2020 Corporate Equality Index

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, proudly announces that it received a perfect score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Gallagher joins the ranks of more than 680 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year. This is the second consecutive year Gallagher received this recognition.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality," said Susan Pietrucha, Global Chief Human Resources Officer. "Gallagher has long been committed to a welcoming, supportive and diverse work environment that provides all of our employees with opportunities for professional growth and personal satisfaction. This significant honor recognizes Gallagher's culture of inclusion."

The 2020 CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, employment benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ equality and responsible citizenship. Gallagher's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria results in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

"We are committed to supporting the growth of diversity within our company and in the communities we serve," said Chris Mead, Global Chief Marketing Officer. "One of our favorite and impactful projects is the work being done with Gallagher Premiership Rugby, in partnership with the charity Stonewall, on the Rainbow Laces campaign to promote equality in sports. With this recognition by HRC, we are excited and humbled to once again be part of a network of businesses who are dedicated to making work a more inclusive place."

"The impact of the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe," said HRC President Alphonso David. "These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do -- it is also the best business decision."

For more information on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

ABOUT GALLAGHER

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

ABOUT THE HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN FOUNDATION

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

