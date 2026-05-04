Gallagher Launches Gallagher Blueprint, Pairing AI and Expert Insight to Produce Risk Profile Scores and Market-Ready Action Plans

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallagher, one of the world's largest insurance brokerage and risk management firms, today launched Gallagher Blueprint, a strategic framework that combines AI-driven analytics, Gallagher's proprietary data, and deep niche expertise, to help clients strengthen their risk profile and structure stronger, cost-efficient insurance programs.



Built on Gallagher's proven sales methodology, Gallagher Blueprint aligns a client's insurance strategy, risk management priorities, and budget into a clear, customized action plan to optimize their insurance program.

"Gallagher Blueprint is a gamechanger for our clients," said Pete Doyle, CEO of Gallagher's US retail brokerage. "By combining AI-powered insights with our proprietary data and our specialists' expertise, we ensure clients have the best program available in the market. I often describe it as 'eliminating wonder.' We want to remove any doubt for our clients, ensuring they don't have to wonder if they have the best program in the marketplace – they will know they do."



"Gallagher Blueprint is where technology and human expertise meet," said Steve Rhee, Global Chief Digital Officer at Gallagher.

"AI accelerates analysis so our specialists can focus earlier on insight and strategy tailored to each client's goals, operations, and exposures. The result is faster delivery of a clear Blueprint to improve a client's Risk Profile and secure the strongest possible coverage aligned with their business objectives."

Powered by AI and supported by Gallagher's proprietary data and analytics, Gallagher Blueprint delivers faster, more tailored recommendations through a proprietary Risk Profile Score, a calculated measure of how a client's risk and insurance program compare to best practices and peer benchmarks.

Interpreted and applied by Gallagher specialists, the Risk Profile Score informs renewal strategy, strengthens underwriting conversations, and identifies targeted actions that reduce risk and improve outcomes.

Through this structured Blueprint, clients gain clear, actionable steps to optimize coverage, manage cost, and move forward with confidence that their insurance program is aligned with their risk profile and business goals.

To learn more about Gallagher Blueprint and how it can strengthen your insurance program, visit www.ajg.com/blueprint

About Gallagher

Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) is one of the world's largest insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting firms. As a community insurance broker and trusted local consultant, we help people and businesses move forward with confidence. With more than 70,000 people around the globe, we're connected to the places where we do business and to every community we call home. We manage risk with customized solutions and a full spectrum of services, help foster thriving workforces, and hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards to help clients face every challenge—that is The Gallagher Way. For more, visit www.ajg.com.

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SOURCE Gallagher