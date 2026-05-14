Gallagher Introduces New AI Tool to Advance the Future of Employer Benefits Decision‑Making

New offering applies AI to simplify benefits, drive smarter decisions and deliver better outcomes for employers and employees

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallagher today announced the introduction of new AI-enabled benefits capabilities embedded within its Benefits & HR Consulting advisory model, designed to help employers and their employees make more informed benefits decisions. By combining advanced AI with Gallagher's data‑driven consulting approach, Gallagher simplifies the benefits experience for employees while giving employers deeper, actionable insight into benefits utilization, cost drivers and plan performance.

As benefits costs continue to rise and plan designs grow more complex, employees are often forced to make high‑stakes decisions with limited time and fragmented information, while HR teams struggle to provide individualized support at scale. Gallagher's AI-enabled approach addresses this challenge by delivering personalized, conversational guidance to employees on their benefits, while equipping HR and leadership teams with deeper insights into utilization, cost drivers and plan performance, without adding administrative burden.

Advancing the Future of Benefits

As organizations face growing pressure to modernize their benefits experience and demonstrate value from every dollar spent, employers are increasingly focused on moving benefits beyond an administrative obligation and toward a more strategic, employee‑centric experience. Gallagher's delivery of these capabilities to clients represents a meaningful step forward in supporting that shift, helping organizations improve how benefits are understood, used and managed throughout the year.

"Employee benefits are among the most important and most misunderstood investments organizations make," said John Tournet, US CEO of Gallagher's Benefits & HR Consulting Division. "These new capabilities transform benefits from a once‑a‑year, transactional decision into a more informed, ongoing experience that helps employees choose confidently while giving employers smarter insight into how their programs are actually working."

Gallagher's AI-enabled approach improves the benefits experience in several ways:

Personalized, on‑demand guidance for employees that translates complex plan designs into plain language, side‑by‑side comparisons, and cost projections based on real‑world scenarios.

Reduced decision fatigue and confusion during enrollment and life events, helping employees feel more confident they are choosing the right coverage for their needs.

Actionable insights for employers that reveal benefits utilization trends, high‑cost drivers and opportunities to evolve plan design in alignment with workforce needs.

Scalable support for employers without added headcount, easing pressure on HR and benefits teams while improving responsiveness and employee satisfaction.

Together, these capabilities help organizations move from reactive benefits education to proactive, data‑driven decision‑making.

Turning Data Into Decisions

These AI capabilities integrate into Gallagher's broader benefits and consulting ecosystem, including our proprietary data and analytics platform, Gallagher Drive, enabling employers to better understand how benefits are being used and where investments can deliver greater value. With enhanced modeling and analytics, employers can assess how changes to plan design, contributions, or programs may influence employee behavior and overall spend over time. The result is a more strategic approach to benefits that supports informed decision‑making while balancing cost stewardship with employee wellbeing.

Built on Trusted Innovation

Gallagher's new benefits AI offering is built on the Avante platform, the leading AI-native solution purpose-built for employee benefits. By integrating Avante's advanced technology within Gallagher's advisory framework, the offering combines sophisticated, secure AI capabilities with Gallagher's deep industry expertise and longstanding, trusted client relationships, delivering intelligence clients can rely on.

"Gallagher has earned its reputation as one of the most trusted advisors in employee benefits by continually evolving to meet what clients need next," said Rohan D'Souza, Avante CEO. "With Avante's AI-enabled offering, Gallagher is setting a new standard for how employers and employees engage with benefits. We're proud to support that vision with technology designed specifically for this space."

"Technology alone doesn't solve benefits complexity," added Tournet. "What matters is how technology is applied. By combining AI with Gallagher's data and advisory approach, we're helping clients unlock insights and enhanced experiences."

ABOUT GALLAGHER

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

ABOUT AVANTE

Avante is the first AI-native benefits intelligence platform, designed to transform how employers manage benefit costs and employee experiences. By integrating benefits data, AI-powered analytics, and personalized AI agents, Avante empowers organizations to optimize spending, improve outcomes, and create a seamless benefits experience.

CONTACT:

Mary Schwartz, Gallagher

847.378.5893

[email protected]

SOURCE Gallagher