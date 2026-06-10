Gallagher Survey Finds Business Owners Are Taking More Integrated Approaches to Risk as Pressures Mount

Fourth annual survey of 1,000 U.S. business owners finds concern remains elevated, with a record 76% losing sleep over business concerns including AI, supply chain and weather-related risks

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services company, today released its fourth annual Business Owners Survey, revealing that U.S. business owners are moving beyond reactive risk management and embedding risk into how they operate, invest and grow. The survey of 1,000 business owners highlights a broader shift toward more proactive risk practices, driven by rising pressure across AI, supply chain and extreme weather risks.

With 94% of business owners worried that their business insurance may not cover a specific event or loss, the psychological burden of running a business remains high, reinforcing the need for more integrated approaches to risk.

Business owners see AI as both a growth driver and an emerging risk for their business

Eighty-nine percent of business owners said they are at least somewhat concerned about AI's impact on their business. Respondents agree that stronger safeguards related to AI are needed, with 95% calling for greater regulation and 94% for improved protections against misuse.

And while businesses recognize the dangers external AI can pose to their business, 47% plan to increase investment in how they use AI in their business this year. Organizations are already integrating AI into their risk strategies. Among businesses investing in AI, 38% are using it for risk assessment and analysis, while 36% are applying it to risk mitigation within their insurance and risk management programs.

Cyber risks remain a consistent worry for leaders, and the risk landscape has transitioned from being an emerging threat to a core operational vulnerability. Sixty-eight percent stated that they are worried that cyber attacks will affect their business and 44% expressed a desire to acquire or expand insurance coverage for cyber attacks.

Trade and supply chain: disruption becomes a baseline operating condition

Relentless trade uncertainty and supply chain volatility are now a standard operating challenge rather than an episodic risk and continue to weigh heavily on leaders.

Sixty-three percent of business owners are concerned that supply chain disruptions will impact their business in 2026. In response, 61% have established contingency suppliers, signaling a broader shift toward operational redundancy and continuity planning.

"What we're seeing with business owners is a meaningful shift toward treating risk management as a business consideration that informs operations, investments and growth," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "This mindset can help businesses build resilience in an increasingly complex risk environment."

Weather risks expose existing coverage gaps

Business owners remain concerned about the effects of severe weather events, yet coverage gaps persist. Fifty-three percent said flooding is among the top weather-related threats to their business, including both direct impacts and disruptions affecting suppliers, up from 35% in 2025. However, only 30% said they have flood insurance, consistent with last year's results. Business owners also cited concern about severe storms that bring heavy rainfall, hail, or damaging winds (41%), earthquakes (35%) and extreme heat (30%).

Business owners are also taking steps to fortify their companies, with 27% of owners having rebuilt or reinforced their properties with weather resilient materials or say they intend to do so after filing a weather-related claim for their business.

"Despite rising exposure, many businesses remain underinsured, widening the gap between risk and protection," he added. "Working with the right insurance and risk management partners to identify and mitigate exposures can help businesses better protect operations and strengthen resilience."

To read about the survey, www.ajg.com/news-and-insights/2026-business-owners-survey/.

Study Methodology

The survey was conducted from January 29 - February 10, 2026, by Wakefield Research among 1,000 U.S. business owners, using an email invitation and an online survey. Respondents represented a range of business types, including B2B, B2C, and companies serving both markets. Company size ranged from 1-50 employees to 1,001 employees or more and revenue ranged from less than $50 million to $5 billion or more.

Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. For the interviews conducted in this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 3.1 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample.

ABOUT GALLAGHER

Gallagher is one of the world's largest insurance brokerage, risk management, and consulting firms. As a community insurance broker and trusted local consultant, we help people and businesses move forward with confidence. With more than 72,000 people working around the globe, we're connected to the places where we do business and to every community we call home. Managing risk with customized solutions and a full spectrum of services, helping you foster a thriving workforce, and always holding ourselves to the highest standards of ethics to help you face every challenge - that's The Gallagher Way. www.AJG.com

Media Contact

Katie O'Keefe, Prosek Partners

[email protected]

Jen Marshall, Gallagher

[email protected]

SOURCE Gallagher