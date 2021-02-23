Gallagher Named For The 10th Consecutive Year As One Of The World's Most Ethical Companies By Ethisphere

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, has been recognized for the tenth consecutive year by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies.

Gallagher is the only insurance broker to be named as one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies among 135 honorees spanning 22 countries and 47 industries.

"We are truly honored to again be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "Since 1927, we have had a unique culture rooted in integrity, empathy and respect which is the heart of our entire organization. In an extraordinary year, 2020 brought more change than anyone could have anticipated — but it did not change our values and ethics, which are crucially important to our customers. Today's announcement highlights our commitment to making people, communities and businesses a priority and helps them face their future with confidence."

"We are extremely proud to be recognized by the Ethisphere Institute for the tenth consecutive year," said Thomas J. Tropp, Global Chief Ethics Officer. "This designation affirms our culture of ethics, and the shared values we call The Gallagher Way – a code of 25 tenets that help inform all of our employees' actions every day."

"While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity," said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "The World's Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at Gallagher for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

This year, the process was streamlines and question set expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity, and inclusion and social justice.

Honorees

The full list of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Gallagher

Gallagher (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

Media Contacts

Gallagher Media Contact

Kelli Murray

+1 (847) 273-3896

[email protected]

Ethisphere Media Contact

Clea Nabozny

[email protected]

SOURCE Gallagher

Related Links

http://www.ajg.com

