Gallagher Named For The 9th Consecutive Time As One Of The 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies By Ethisphere

Recognition honors those companies that take the long view with a purpose-based strategy and strive to create positive change throughout their global communities

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies.

Gallagher has been recognized for the ninth consecutive year and is the only honoree in the insurance brokerage industry. In 2020, 132 honorees were recognized spanning 21 countries and 51 industries.

"Since our founding in 1927, leading with integrity is a critical part of what has made Gallagher successful," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are honored to again be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. This designation highlights Gallagher's purpose and values that put the needs of people, businesses and communities first."

"At Gallagher we follow a code of personal and professional conduct called The Gallagher Way. They are 25 tenets that help inform the decisions and actions of every Gallagher colleague across the globe, and The Gallagher Way continues to guide our culture of ethics," said Thomas J. Tropp, Global Chief Ethics Officer. "We are extremely proud to be recognized by the Ethisphere Institute for the ninth consecutive year."

"Congratulations to everyone at Gallagher for earning this recognition," said Ethisphere's Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. "This is a moment to acknowledge the leaders working to advance corporate cultures defined by integrity and affirm those companies contributing to broader societal imperatives and the greater good."

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. Best practices and insights from the 2020 honorees will be released in a report and webcast in March and April of this year.

All companies that participate in the assessment process receive an Analytical Scorecard providing them a holistic assessment of where their programs stand against the demanding standards of leading companies.

Honorees

The full list of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Gallagher

Gallagher (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

