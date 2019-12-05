Gallagher Names Dave Partington CEO of Canadian Brokerage Operations

Partington joined Gallagher in 2012, initially leading the regional offices of Gallagher Heath in the UK. In 2014, he relocated to the US as President of the Small Business Practice for Gallagher's retail P/C brokerage operations. While in the US, he doubled the practice's revenue, created a sales and service infrastructure, led and supported multiple mergers, and enhanced market relationships. Prior to joining Gallagher, Partington held leadership positions with two other large brokerages.

"Dave is an industry leader and, with the significant growth we have seen across Canada in the last few years, there is nobody better positioned than him to lead the Canadian retail P/C brokerage operations," says Patrick M. Gallagher, Chairman of Gallagher Canada, Caribbean and South America.

"I am looking forward to my new role," shared Partington. "With a strong leadership team already in place coupled with tremendous growth opportunities, it is a very exciting time for Gallagher in Canada."

