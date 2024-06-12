Gallagher Study Finds Business Owners Focused on Preparing for the Unforeseeable

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services company, recently conducted a survey of 1,000 American business owners, revealing 80% of business owners are worried their business insurance will not cover a specific event or loss. Business owners are most worried about:

Extreme Weather Conditions: 91% worry about the threat of extreme weather conditions or natural disasters and the effect on their business.

"The world is changing at an unprecedented pace. Each day it seems there are new risks emerging as the next big thing," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "As we face these challenges head on to help businesses of all sizes, it's important to constantly consider and evolve the ways in which we mitigate the risks and help protect the things that matter most. Sourcing the right partners to secure tailored protection is a great way to ease those concerns."

AI Growth Comes with AI Risk

The survey found that an overwhelming majority (81%) of business owners are looking to maintain or even increase AI investments in 2024. With the continued integration of AI, businesses are poised to unlock new avenues for growth and efficiencies. Yet, this expansion also amplifies additional risk exposures. Sustained growth coupled with robust protection will be paramount for navigating this evolving landscape effectively.

Growth: Half of the businesses (50%) investing in AI are betting on the technology to boost their IT capabilities. Beyond that, many are looking to adopt AI to improve their outreach through marketing (42%) and sales (35%), putting AI to work to help their businesses grow.

Small businesses with between 1-50 employees (52%) are less interested in AI than their larger counterparts: 51-100 employees (87%) 101-500 employees (87%) 501-1,000 employees (93%) + 1,000 employees (89%)

Strategic Talent Attraction and Retention Can Lessen Business Risk

A majority (80%) of respondents experienced financial growth over the last 12 months, including 27% who saw significant growth. Concerns about their business and growth have led nearly all business owners (96%) to put risk management strategies or practices in place for their businesses.

And while business owners are aware of the many external factors that could impact their business, there is one internal factor that owners are also concerned about: talent. The survey revealed that 86% of business owners felt at least somewhat concerned about their ability to attract and retain talent.

"The heart and soul of an organization lies within its people and that talent is the driver behind any successful business," Gallagher said. "Attracting and retaining dynamic and diverse individuals who share your vision will create skilled teams and yield positive business growth."

