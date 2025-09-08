Gallaher Companies Launches Gallaher Signature Living and Appoints Page Ensor as CEO

With management now in-house, Gallaher Signature Living is perfectly positioned to shape the future of senior living in California

WINDSOR, Calif., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallaher Companies, a multi-generational business with decades of experience in senior living design and development, today announced the launch of Gallaher Signature Living (GSL). The new management company will oversee operations for Gallaher Companies' growing portfolio of luxury senior living communities across California.

Spearheading this initiative is the appointment of Page Ensor as Chief Executive Officer. A respected industry veteran, Ensor brings more than 25 years of senior living leadership, including oversight of 70 communities across 20 states during her tenure with Brookdale Senior Living. Her expertise in finance, operations, and hands-on management uniquely positions her to guide GSL's next phase of growth and innovation.

"Page has an impressive combination of financial acumen and business sense, paired with a deep appreciation for employees and an unwavering commitment for exceptional experiences for our residents," said Molly Gallaher Flater, COO of Gallaher Companies. "We are thrilled that Page is part of our growing team, and I am more confident than ever about the direction we are headed — for our employees, our residents, and our future communities."

Ensor added: "I am honored to lead Gallaher Signature Living. My vision is to elevate daily life through enriching lifestyles for our residents and empowering our employees to deliver the personalized service that has always been at the heart of Gallaher Companies' legacy. Together, we will ensure that every detail of community life reflects timeless quality and forward-thinking innovation."

The announcement comes as California faces a critical shortage of senior housing. According to the California Department of Finance, the state's 65-and-older population is projected to grow by two-thirds over the next two decades, comprising nearly 26% of the state's total population by 2052. Gallaher Companies is addressing this need by developing seven new Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), including projects in Petaluma and Healdsburg. Designed to combine boutique lifestyle living with modern wellness and hospitality services, these communities reflect Gallaher Companies' continued commitment to elevating the standard of senior living.

The launch of Gallaher Signature Living brings management back under one roof, ensuring seamless alignment between ownership and operations. For residents, families, and employees, this means continuity, expanded resources, and an enhanced focus on quality, service, and enrichment.

About Gallaher Companies

Founded in Sonoma County and led by the Gallaher family, Gallaher Companies has built more than 70 senior and assisted living communities across the Western states. The Gallaher family has also served as principals in two senior living management groups over the past three decades, including Aegis Living (founded in 1997) and Oakmont Management Group (founded in 2012). After exiting those ventures, the family shifted its focus to real estate, development, and banking. Today, the creation of Gallaher Signature Living brings management back in-house as Gallaher Companies expands its senior living portfolio. Beyond senior living, the Gallaher family owns and develops multifamily and commercial properties and is the majority shareholder of California-based Poppy Bank. For more information, visit www.gallahercompanies.com.

For more information about Gallaher Signature Living, visit https://www.gallahersl.com.

Contact: Kim Lehman

[email protected]

717-559-0891

SOURCE Gallaher Companies