Galland Henning Nopak Adds Configurable Cylinder & Accumulator Models to Online Catalog, Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

The domestic manufacturer of fluid power solutions now allows customers to preview products through an online CAD configurator.

CINCINNATI and FRANKLIN, Wis., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galland Henning Nopak, a manufacturer of hydraulic and pneumatic solutions, custom-designed cylinders, accumulators, and valves, has added an online catalog and CAD model configurator to their site. Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions, the new features include Nopak's most popular fluid power solutions. The e-catalog and configurator will simplify the design and specification process for engineers by allowing them to access complex CAD models in a variety of formats.

Nopak's catalog will host four different classes of cylinders with thousands of configurations in each class. Customers can register to use the configurator and customize parts with ease. "As engineers configure our products, they can see the model change with each customization," Hilary Scofield, Vice President of Sales at Galland Henning Nopak, said. "The pull-down fields help customers know what configurations are available as well as specific part numbers. When we reference that specific part number, it can make customer questions much easier to answer."

Before adding the configurator to their website, Nopak would receive inquiries from buyers wanting CAD models and then meet with them to draw and approve the model. The new catalog allows buyers to quickly search through Nopak's products online and to independently configure the cylinders for their specific needs. Engineers can download PDF datasheets and CAD models in over 100 different formats right from the Nopak website. "Some customers aren't ready to buy until they see that CAD model. So having that info readily available on our site is a must," Scofield added.

Nopak will continue to improve the customer journey as they add products to their online catalog. "Customers will see our accumulators added to the catalog in the near future. We've already gotten interest, and we will be showcasing the new configurator at the International Fluid Power Exposition in March of 2023," Lauren Kaplan, Sales and Marketing Specialist at Galland Henning Nopak, added.

About Galland Henning Nopak

Galland Henning Nopak powers equipment around the world with our hydraulic cylinders, pneumatic cylinders, hydraulic accumulators, and fluid power valves. As a family-owned business with more than a century of manufacturing expertise, GHN proudly continues our tradition of engineering excellence and the product caliber that you expect from an American company. By offering robust custom engineering capabilities and easy access to fluid power experts, we deliver exceptional product and service quality beyond our customer's highest expectations.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions provides 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions, helping industrial component manufacturers increase sales leads and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

