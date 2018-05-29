Gallant Dill Launches Accelerator for Small Businesses

AUSTIN, Texas, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Entrepreneur is Launching a private seminar for small businesses on June 29. Gallant Dill, founder of Gallant Dill Mentoring, will be teaching some of his most sought-after business secrets to help owners scale their current operations.

Gallant was voted Entrepreneur of The Year in the Best of Austin magazine back in 2016 and has been featured on some of the largest sites in the world such as Forbes.com, Huffingtonpost.com, and Yahoofinance.com. He has been 30 under 30 multiple times.

Gallant Dill's last meetup in Austin.

In June, he will be covering some of the following.

How to close anyone in 5 minutes or less, on the phone or in person.

How to rein in new leads every day using 4 Facebook secrets every business owner needs to know.

How to manage an entire team and stay organized with a simple tool that helps him run multiple million dollar businesses.

How to brand a business for success and BLOW past the competition!

How to create one's own irresistible offer that no customer will pass up.

7 secret marketing strategies that can easily scale one's business past $1,000,000.

How to easily come up with content that has customers begging to buy.

4 mindset secrets that helped him obtain everything he ever wanted.

For the small business owner or entrepreneur who wants to expand his or her skillsets, task-oriented individuals will not want to miss out on this opportunity.

This event is by invitation only, but more information is still available at GallantDillMentoring.com, GallantDill.com, or GallantDillEvents.com.

