Gallatin AI Awarded Contract by US Army's III Armored Corps

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallatin AI today announced it has been awarded a contract by the US Army's III Armored Corps to deploy and refine Navigator, its AI-native logistics decision support suite, in direct support of III Corps exercises and operational planning over the next 18 months.

The award addresses a capability gap at the corps echelon where Army ground combat units lack tools that enable sustainment decision support at the operational level of war. Under the agreement, Gallatin will deliver a tailored Logistics Common Operating Picture (LOGCOP); predictive consumption algorithms across all classes of supply; AI-assisted planning tools for the Military Decision Making Process (MDMP); and integration with Next Generation Constructive (NGC) simulation platforms. The effort maps to two Department of War critical technology areas: Applied Artificial Intelligence and Contested Logistics Technologies.

"Planning and executing Sustainment at the operational level is fundamentally different from what happens at the tactical or strategic echelon," said Woody Glier, CEO of Gallatin AI. "A corps commander and staff must forecast what tens of thousands of Soldiers will require over months of sustained conflict while placing those requests against theater sustainment commands and depots that may be a continent away. That requires a decision support capability built for operational timescales and operational complexity."

"At the corps level, the hard part is reconciling demand against supply," said Brian Ballard, Chief Product Officer at Gallatin AI. "A staff is pulling a noisy, continuous demand signal from formations that may be dispersed across more than one theater, and it has to turn those disparate pieces of information into supportable courses of action (COAs) for validation with an Corps Sustainment Command (CSC) before anyone commits resources. Navigator surfaces the right data at the right time and lets corps and CSC planners develop and stress-test those COAs together."

Navigator is already deployed with multiple military units. Work under the III Corps Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) will be validated through iterative delivery across multiple live exercise events.

About Gallatin

Founded in 2024 and backed by 8VC and leading defense and technology investors, Gallatin AI develops capabilities that make the Joint Logistics Enterprise predictive, visible, and accountable, from the point of production to the point of need. Headquartered in El Segundo, CA with offices in Washington, DC and Austin, TX, Gallatin's flagship platform, Navigator, is deployed with multiple military units enabling precision sustainment at the speed of relevance.

For more information, visit www.gallatin.ai

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SOURCE Gallatin AI