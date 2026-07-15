Gallatin AI Awarded DIU Joint Sustainment Decision Tool Contract for USAREUR-AF

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adversary fires, contested infrastructure, and fluctuating allied force flows can collapse a sustainment plan inside of an afternoon. The next fight may be won or lost on whether commanders can see those changes coming and act on them in real time.

To address that challenge, Gallatin AI has been awarded a contract by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) under the Joint Sustainment Decision Tool (JSDT) to bring AI-driven sustainment planning to U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF).

Under the award, Gallatin's decision support platform, Navigator, will help planners stay ahead of what their forces need. Navigator brings an order of magnitude improvement in decision speed, allowing commanders to act on logistics information in real time. Navigator uses machine learning to forecast demand, flag shortfalls before they turn into problems, and recommends supply and movement plans that planners can act on and adjust as the situation changes. For the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative (EFDI), that means keeping medical supplies moving and planning casualty evacuation.

"Gallatin has spent the last year proving Navigator under the stress and real-world conditions of demanding combat training center rotations," said Woody Glier, CEO of Gallatin AI. "We are excited to apply that capability to the challenges of theater-level sustainment, where decisions span entire campaigns and the bar for agentic decision support is highest"

Scale AI joins the program as a named teammate. Scale AI will provide a Course of Action (COA) validation capability on its Scale Generative AI Platform, giving logisticians the ability to validate Navigator's recommended COAs, grounded in mission context, at the pace of Joint Planning cycles.

About Gallatin

Founded in 2024 and backed by 8VC and leading defense and technology investors, Gallatin AI develops capabilities that make the Joint Logistics Enterprise predictive, visible, and accountable, from the point of production to the point of need. Headquartered in El Segundo, CA with offices in Washington, DC and Austin, TX, Gallatin's flagship platform, Navigator, is deployed with multiple military units and commercial logistics partners enabling precision sustainment at the speed of relevance.

For more information, visit www.gallatin.ai.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Gallatin AI