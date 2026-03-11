Gallatin AI Awarded Army PORTAL Contract to Bring Predictive Logistics to Contested Operations

Gallatin's Navigator platform has been selected for Army PORTAL Direct to Phase II SBIR —using AI/ML to forecast demand and optimize sustainment faster than adversaries can disrupt it.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainment planners facing contested environments don't just need better data, they need the ability to predict what's coming and analyze options faster than the situation changes. Gallatin AI announced today it has been awarded a contract under the Army Applications Laboratory's PORTAL (Predict, Optimize, Recommend, and Track for Adaptive Logistics) Direct to Phase II SBIR to develop its Navigator platform for Army units operating at multiple echelons.

The 18-month Phase II effort will deliver a functional logistics planning prototype built on machine learning demand forecasting and modern optimization algorithms. Navigator analyzes courses of action near-instantly, helping sustainment planners overcome enemy interdiction, route denial, and environmental factors that make large-scale combat operations so difficult to sustain.

"Today, your typical SPO shop spends hours building convoy load plans that change the moment the enemy acts or the mission shifts," said Woody Glier, CEO of Gallatin AI. "We designed Navigator to provide constraint-validated plans in seconds, predict consumption shortfalls before they occur, and present planners multiple optimized courses of action to choose from. That's the difference between reacting to logistics failures and staying ahead of them."

The award directly supports two of the Department of War's six strategic priorities: Applied Artificial Intelligence and Contested Logistics Technologies. As the Undersecretary of War has emphasized, keeping forces supplied when adversaries are actively targeting supply lines, disrupting routes, and degrading logistics networks requires moving beyond spreadsheets and manual planning. Predictive analytics and machine-speed optimization are how sustainment planners stay ahead of a thinking enemy.

Navigator already runs natively within Maven Smart System and is designed to ingest data from Army systems of record, providing planners a unified view of inventory, personnel, and equipment status. Its open architecture enables integration with both legacy platforms and emerging capabilities through secure APIs.

Venture Capital as a Force Multiplier

Gallatin's selection reflects a model the company believes can accelerate defense innovation: commercial investment enabling rapid capability development that government programs can then adapt and scale.

"Venture capital has allowed us to build Navigator to commercial standards before entering the government competition process," said Glier. "We're not asking the Army to fund basic R&D. We're bringing a working platform with validated commercial customers and refining it for military-specific requirements. That means faster delivery, more capable solutions, and less risk for the warfighter. It's a model we hope to continue embracing."

The company has secured investment from defense-focused firms including 8VC, Silent Ventures, and Moonshots Capital, and holds awardable status on the CDAO Tradewinds marketplace.

What Navigator Delivers

Navigator addresses the three core requirements outlined in the PORTAL solicitation:

Predict: Machine learning models forecast unit consumption based on mission profiles, operational tempo, and historical patterns, identifying potential shortfalls before they become emergencies and automatically alerting when planned resupply operations will fall short.

Recommend: Modern optimization algorithms generate courses of action for convoy routing, load sequencing, and resource allocation in near-real-time. Planners can rapidly compare options that account for enemy activity, terrain, and asset availability, then adjust as the situation evolves. Navigator has demonstrated both traditional and autonomous resupply options.

Track: Navigator estimates real-time visibility of logistics assets, personnel, and supply chains presented in a user-centric common operating picture that synchronizes efforts and gives commanders accurate information.

The platform's adversary-aware sustainment simulation capability will allow planners to stress-test logistics plans against supply chain disruptions, modeling how operations hold up when routes are denied or supply points are targeted. Navigator also supports operation in degraded communications environments, ensuring planning capability remains available when connectivity is limited.

Under the Direct to Phase II contract, Gallatin will work with operational Army units to validate Navigator's capabilities through benchmarking and subject matter expert feedback.

About Gallatin

Founded in 2024 and backed by 8VC and leading defense and technology investors, Gallatin AI develops capabilities that make the Joint Logistics Enterprise predictive, visible, and accountable, from the point of production to the point of need. Headquartered in El Segundo, CA with offices in Washington, DC and Austin, TX, Gallatin's flagship platform, Navigator, is deployed with multiple military units and commercial logistics partners — enabling precision sustainment at the speed of relevance.

For more information, visit www.gallatin.ai.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Gallatin AI