Gallatin AI Opens in Austin to Close the Gap Between Software and Mission

Defense logistics software company plants engineering and delivery hub near Fort Hood and Army sustainment commands, with plans to hire across software, AI/ML, and delivery roles

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallatin AI announced today the opening of its Austin, Texas office, putting the company's engineering and delivery teams in direct proximity to the Army formations and commands whose daily planning challenges drive its software roadmap.

Texas is home to more military installations than any other state. Fort Hood, Joint Base San Antonio, Fort Bliss, and the Army's Transformation and Training Command (T2COM), headquartered in Austin, collectively represent a large share of the Army's ground force structure and sustainment enterprise. The office establishes Gallatin's third location and marks the company's largest investment in building near the military logisticians who use its tools to plan distribution in contested environments.

Austin is an important and growing node in the defense technology ecosystem. A number of building dual-use and defense-specific companies have established a presence in the city, drawn by proximity to military customers, access to engineering talent, and an operational tempo closer to the field than most coastal tech centers. Gallatin's expansion is a reflection of the increasing benefits available in that ecosystem.

"Austin puts us closer to the installations and commands we serve, in the middle of a defense tech ecosystem that's accelerating, and alongside the talent we need to build," said Woody Glier, CEO of Gallatin AI. "Every office is a decision about who we need to work side-by-side with. This one keeps us in contact with the Army's modernization energy and the logisticians who are actually running the mission."

Gallatin AI builds decision support software and sensing capabilities for military logistics, addressing the kind of problem where slow planning costs time that units in the field do not have. When a Brigade Combat Team needs to move fuel, ammunition, and repair parts across a contested theater, the planning process has traditionally taken hours of manual work by sustainment staff working across spreadsheets, chat windows, and institutional memory. Gallatin's Navigator compresses that timeline from hours to seconds - generating optimized distribution plans while keeping human planners in control of the final call.

About Gallatin AI

Founded in 2024 and backed by 8VC and leading defense and technology investors, Gallatin AI develops capabilities that make the Joint Logistics Enterprise predictive, visible, and accountable, from the point of production to the point of need. Headquartered in El Segundo, CA with offices in Washington, DC and Austin, TX, Gallatin's flagship platform, Navigator, is deployed with multiple military units and commercial logistics partners — enabling precision sustainment at the speed of relevance.

