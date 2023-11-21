GoVoBo will work to equalize digital access for all users through artificial intelligence and user-centric design

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallaudet University and Apptek have established a new company, GoBoVo, which will develop user-centric live captioning and translation applications to offer universal access to videoconferences and other audiovisual content. This is the culmination of a multi-year partnership between Gallaudet, the world's premier institution for deaf and hard-of-hearing students, and AppTek, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), automatic speech recognition (ASR), natural language processing (NLP), and text-to-speech (TTS).

Gallaudet University, AppTek Establish GoBoVo, a New Company, to Develop Accessible Applications For Deaf and Hearing Users

The GoBoVo leadership team consists of co-founders Mike Veronis, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Christian Vogler, Chief Technology Officer; and Dr. Patrick Boudreault, Chief Community Officer. Veronis leads the company's strategy and operations, drawing on his expertise in data analytics, AI, and NLP. Vogler, director of the federally-funded Technology Access Program at Gallaudet University, is a leading expert in accessible technologies for deaf and hard-of-hearing people. Boudreault, a research scientist at Gallaudet, is knowledgeable in user experience (UX), data management, translation, and community engagement.

"We are ecstatic to collaborate with Gallaudet University to amplify our dedication to responsible generative AI, championing equity and diversity in every facet of human language technology. We have a plethora of innovative solutions on the horizon, including those curated for American Sign Language and tools for the blind," said Mudar Yaghi, CEO of AppTek.

Vogler said, "For an extended period, we have depended on others for access. GoVoBo recognizes the community's dire need to influence its accessibility. Our goal is to synchronize the opportunities AI presents with existing data paradigms."

GoVoBo is committed to empowerment and inclusivity, and to responsible and ethical use of AI. Its language training models mirror the varied communication requirements of its user base – both deaf and hearing individuals. For more information, visit the GoBoVo website.

About GoVoBo

GoBoVo is a collaboration between Gallaudet University and AppTek. Its leadership is deeply familiar with the needs of deaf users, specializing in AI, natural language processing, and data science. Leadership biographies are on the GoBoVo website.

About AppTek

AppTek is a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies for automatic speech recognition (ASR), neural machine translation (NMT), natural language processing/understanding (NLP/U) and text-to-speech (TTS) technologies. The AppTek platform delivers industry-leading, real-time streaming and batch technology solutions in the cloud or on-premises for organizations across a breadth of global markets such as media and entertainment, call centers, government, enterprise business, and more. Built by scientists and research engineers who are recognized among the best in the world, AppTek's multidimensional 4D for HLT (human language technology) solutions with slice and dice methodology cover hundreds of languages/dialects, domains, channels and demographics, and drive high impact results with speed and precision. For more information, please visit http://www.apptek.com .

About Gallaudet University

Gallaudet University, federally chartered in 1864, is a bilingual, diverse, multicultural institution of higher education that ensures the intellectual and professional advancement of deaf, hard of hearing, and deafblind individuals through American Sign Language and English.

Media Contact

Name: Patrick Boudreault

Email: [email protected]

Title: Chief Community Officer

Phone: (703) 821-5000 Ext. 306

