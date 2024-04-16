Gallaudet University Awarded $3.75 Million to Create a National Implementation and Change Center for the Early Hearing Detection and Intervention Program

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallaudet University announced today that it has entered into a five-year, $3.75 million cooperative agreement with the Maternal and Child Health Bureau (MCHB) in the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to establish the new Implementation and Change Center within the Early Hearing Detection and Intervention (EHDI) National Network.

Known as the "National Beacon Center for Early Language System Accountability and Data," this Center is one of three national technical assistance centers funded to advance EHDI systems of services nationwide so that deaf and hard of hearing newborns, infants, and young children up to age 3 receive appropriate supports and timely services to improve language acquisition outcomes.

Gallaudet University joins esteemed partners including Hands & Voices, serving as the Family Leadership in Language and Learning Center, and the American Academy of Pediatrics, serving as the Provider Education Center, in this collective effort.

The National Beacon Center will support EHDI programs throughout the United States, as well as the nation's system of services for deaf and hard of hearing children. The Center will work with HRSA and all EHDI stakeholders to ensure that families have access to accurate, comprehensive, up-to-date, and evidence-based information to allow families to make important decisions for their children in a timely manner including decisions with respect to the full range of assistive hearing technologies and communication modalities.

The Center will serve state EHDI programs, EHDI professionals, medical and allied health professionals, early intervention providers, and diverse families of deaf and hard of hearing children through consultation, webinars, regional summits, and ongoing training, education, and technical assistance.

"Gallaudet University is honored to work with the Maternal Child Health Bureau and to be partnering on this important endeavor with MCHB and the many trained professionals and experts throughout the nation," said Roberta J. Cordano, President of Gallaudet University.

Gallaudet University, federally chartered in 1864, is a bilingual, diverse, multicultural institution of higher education that ensures the intellectual and professional advancement of deaf, hard of hearing, and deafblind individuals through American Sign Language and English. To learn more about Gallaudet University, please visit https://gallaudet.edu/.

This program is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $750,000 with 0% financed with non-governmental sources. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit HRSA.gov.

Media contact

Robert Weinstock

Gallaudet University

202-250-2411

301-642-0338 text

[email protected]

SOURCE Gallaudet University