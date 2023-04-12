Gallbladder Cancer Therapeutics Market size to grow by USD 103.57 million from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the strong incidence of gallbladder cancer in developing countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gallbladder cancer therapeutics market size is forecasted to increase by USD 103.57 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.44%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the strong incidence of gallbladder cancer in developing countries, the rising risk factors for gallbladder cancer, and the advent of targeted therapy. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gallbladder Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022-2026

Gallbladder Cancer Therapeutics Market - Vendor Analysis:

The global gallbladder cancer therapeutics market is concentrated, with the presence of a few well-established vendors. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Sanofi, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Get a holistic overview of the market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Vendor Offerings -

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - The company offers gallbladder cancer therapeutics products such as ABRAXANE, which is a paclitaxel protein-bound particle for injectable suspension.

The company offers gallbladder cancer therapeutics products such as ABRAXANE, which is a paclitaxel protein-bound particle for injectable suspension. Eli Lilly and Co. - The company offers Gemzar, which is an anti-cancer chemotherapy drug.

The company offers Gemzar, which is an anti-cancer chemotherapy drug. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - The company offers Xeloda capecitabine, which is a chemotherapeutic medicine that is indicated for the treatment of locally advanced colon cancer, metastatic colorectal cancer, and certain types of metastatic breast cancer.

The company offers Xeloda capecitabine, which is a chemotherapeutic medicine that is indicated for the treatment of locally advanced colon cancer, metastatic colorectal cancer, and certain types of metastatic breast cancer. For more insights on vendors and their offerings, Request a Sample Report!

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Gallbladder Cancer Therapeutics Market - Market Segmentation:

This gallbladder cancer therapeutics market research report extensively covers market segmentation by type (combination therapy and monotherapy), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the combination therapy segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. This segment offers various combination therapies. Gemcitabine and cisplatin therapy are the most commonly used treatment regimens. In combination therapy, two or more chemotherapy drugs are used to achieve a synergistic clinical outcome. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the high therapeutic efficacy of these drugs for the treatment of gallbladder cancer.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for forecast period (2022-2026) have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Gallbladder Cancer Therapeutics Market - Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

A key factor fueling the global gallbladder cancer therapeutics market growth is the strong incidence of gallbladder cancer in developing countries.

Countries such as India, Japan , and South Korea , among others, report a higher incidence rate of the disease when compared to the global incidence rate in the same year.

, and , among others, report a higher incidence rate of the disease when compared to the global incidence rate in the same year. The predisposition to carcinogenesis is a factor for the high incidence of gallbladder cancer in these countries.

The genetic predisposition to carcinogenesis originated from the population migration patterns in the Himalayas and Central Asia through the Bering Strait.

through the Bering Strait. Hence, the strong incidence of gallbladder cancer leads to a rise in the patient population, which, in turn, will fuel the demand for gallbladder cancer therapeutics during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

A gallbladder cancer therapeutics market trend that is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market is the presence of a strong pipeline.

The use of chemotherapy for the treatment of the indication dominates the market and has a huge unmet need for novel therapies with superior efficacy.

Vendors focus on developing biologics such as targeted therapies and vaccines to treat gallbladder cancer. For instance, bevacizumab (Avastin), erlotinib (Tarceva), and regorafenib (Stivarga) are being studied to target tumor blood vessel growth for gallbladder cancer.

Moreover, Celgene is developing a treatment for gallbladder cancer through Durvalumab, a human immunoglobulin G1 kappa monoclonal antibody.

Hence, such advances in research are expected to add significant value to the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

A major challenge impeding the growth of the gallbladder cancer therapeutics market is the side effects associated with chemotherapy.

Hair loss, loss of appetite, mouth ulcers, nausea, vomiting, decreased immunity, diarrhea, easy bruising or bleeding, and fatigue are some of the most common side effects of chemotherapy.

A study conducted by Alison Pearce et al. demonstrated that out of a total of 441 individuals, 86% experienced at least one side effect, 9% experienced one to three side effects, 10% experienced four to five side effects, and 67% experienced six or more side effects.

et al. demonstrated that out of a total of 441 individuals, 86% experienced at least one side effect, 9% experienced one to three side effects, 10% experienced four to five side effects, and 67% experienced six or more side effects. Therefore, the high rates of side effects observed in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy are expected to challenge the market growth.

To get detailed insights about drivers, trends, and challenges, buy the report

What are the key data covered in this Gallbladder Cancer Therapeutics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gallbladder cancer therapeutics market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the gallbladder cancer therapeutics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gallbladder cancer therapeutics market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the gallbladder cancer therapeutics market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The colorectal cancer therapeutics market size is expected to increase by USD 2.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)). The increasing geriatric population is notably driving the colorectal cancer therapeutics market growth.

size is expected to increase by USD 2.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy) and geography ( , , , and Rest of World (ROW)). The increasing geriatric population is notably driving the colorectal cancer therapeutics market growth. The global breast cancer therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.85 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.95%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (targeted therapy, hormonal therapy, and chemotherapy) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)). The rising number of patient support initiatives is the key factor driving the market growth.

Gallbladder Cancer Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 103.57 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Sanofi, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Combination therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Combination therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Combination therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Combination therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Combination therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Monotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Monotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Monotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Monotherapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Monotherapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Exhibit 85: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings

10.4 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 88: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Eli Lilly and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

10.5 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 91: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 92: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 93: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 94: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Novartis AG

Exhibit 96: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 97: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.7 Sanofi

Exhibit 100: Sanofi - Overview



Exhibit 101: Sanofi - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Sanofi - Key news



Exhibit 103: Sanofi - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Sanofi - Segment focus

10.8 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 108: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 109: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 110: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 111: Research methodology



Exhibit 112: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 113: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 114: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio