Gallea Ai Joins IBM Partner Plus as an IBM Business Partner to Deliver Enterprise Grade AI and Hybrid Cloud Capabilities to Small and Mid Sized Businesses

New IBM Business Partner status strengthens Gallea Ai's ability to support secure, scalable AI adoption across North America and the United Kingdom

MIAMI, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Gallea Ai , an advisory led consultancy specializing in applied artificial intelligence for small and mid sized businesses (SMBs), today announced it has joined IBM Partner Plus as an IBM Business Partner. This designation expands Gallea Ai's ability to support organizations as they move from AI experimentation to secure, production ready deployment leveraging IBM AI and hybrid cloud technologies across Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Strengthening capabilities through partnership

By joining IBM Partner Plus, Gallea Ai gains access to IBM enterprise AI and hybrid cloud solutions, as well as advanced training, technical enablement, and go to market support. These capabilities allow Gallea Ai to shorten time to value for clients, reduce implementation risk, and establish repeatable, defensible AI capabilities in an environment increasingly shaped by AI mediated discovery and automation.

The collaboration aligns IBM technology with Gallea Ai's proprietary AI Implementation Framework, a structured methodology governing AI strategy, data readiness, workflow integration, and operational deployment. The framework is designed to ensure AI initiatives deliver measurable outcomes while remaining aligned with governance, brand integrity, and organizational priorities.

A practical path to AI adoption

Gallea Ai works with growth oriented and operationally complex businesses to translate advances in artificial intelligence into actionable strategies that improve decision making, operational efficiency, and customer experience. The firm's consulting approach emphasizes disciplined adoption, governance alignment, and business value realization, helping clients embed AI as a durable capability rather than a series of isolated projects.

Leadership perspectives

"Joining IBM Partner Plus marks an important milestone in our mission to make AI practical, accessible, and business ready for small and mid sized organizations," said Alessandro Rocca, Chief Operating Officer of Gallea Ai. "Our clients will benefit from IBM scalable technology portfolio while maintaining the hands on strategic guidance, governance discipline, and implementation rigor that define our firm."

"For many small and mid sized businesses, the age of AI still feels like something reserved for the biggest players," said Ryan Mackay, Managing Director of Gallea Ai's Neural Networks division, the firm's AI transformation consulting arm. "Partnering with IBM raises the ceiling on what we can safely deliver. Our team is now backed by the same class of AI and hybrid cloud tools that large enterprises rely on, and we use that to open doors that smaller organizations have historically been shut out of, while still keeping a clear path to more complex enterprise level applications as they grow."

About IBM Partner Plus

Through IBM Partner Plus, Gallea Ai gains direct access to IBM AI and hybrid cloud technology, training, and enablement, allowing the firm to deliver enterprise grade capabilities in a way that fits the realities of small and mid sized businesses. As an IBM Business Partner, Gallea Ai will:

Identify and prioritize high impact AI use cases across workflows, customer operations, and decision processes for SMBs

Integrate AI capabilities into existing business systems, marketing funnels, and sales operations with minimal operational disruption

Expand technical and advisory expertise through IBM training, certification, and enablement, ensuring clients benefit from current best practices in AI deployment, governance, and data management

About Gallea Ai

Gallea Ai is a Miami based, advisory led consultancy focused on helping small and mid sized businesses turn advances in artificial intelligence into tangible operational advantage. The firm helps leadership teams move from experimentation to execution by aligning AI strategy with business objectives, customer expectations, and organizational design.

Gallea Ai takes a disciplined, outcomes focused approach to adoption, using artificial intelligence to amplify trust, resilience, and performance in the parts of the business that matter most. Rather than forcing clients to rip and replace what already works, the firm layers AI into existing capabilities to create new value and new ways of competing. With operations spanning Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, the firm's leadership team brings deep experience across strategy, technology, and transformation consulting.

SOURCE Gallea Ai