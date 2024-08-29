GALLEGOS United Appoints Pedro Fragata as Executive Director to Lead Comcast Business Portfolio

Industry Veteran to Spearhead Strategic Growth and Creative Innovation for Xfinity and NOW Brands

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GALLEGOS United, a leading independent advertising agency renowned for its multicultural marketing expertise, announces the appointment of Pedro Fragata as Executive Director. In this newly created role, Fragata will oversee the entire Comcast business portfolio at the agency, including the Xfinity and NOW brands, and will be responsible for integrating GALLEGOS United's full-service offerings—encompassing advertising, digital, production, influencer, and activation services—to drive client satisfaction and elevate creative excellence.

The decision to create this role underscores GALLEGOS United's commitment to continuously improving and expanding its longest-standing client relationships. As Comcast seeks to bridge the gap between Hispanic audience engagement, and channel expertise such as digital, Fragata's role is vital to delivering solutions that meet the complexities of today's marketplace.

Pedro Fragata brings a wealth of experience to GALLEGOS United, with a proven history of delivering growth solutions for top global brands. His most recent roles include Group Account Director positions at DAVID, Wieden+Kennedy, and AlmapBBDO, where he led successful campaigns that earned numerous accolades, including multiple Cannes Lions and Effie Awards. Fragata's leadership contributed to AlmapBBDO's recognition as Agency of the Decade by Cannes Lions in 2020.

"Pedro brings world-class business acumen and a remarkable creative pedigree, which, coupled with his proven history of implementing growth solutions for top brands, make him a highly effective client-leader in today's complex advertising environment," said Jose Pablo "JP" Rodriguez, Managing Director, GALLEGOS United. "We are excited to have Pedro join our team and look forward to the innovation and leadership he will bring to our Comcast portfolio."

"I believe that marketing today means marketing to multicultural audiences. I see GALLEGOS as one of the top agencies in this space, with an excellent client roster and an entrepreneurial spirit," says Fragata who began his new role on July 15, 2024. "As a founder-led, independent agency with impressive talent and leadership, GALLEGOS United is the ideal environment for me to learn and implement great ideas with more agility. I am excited about the prospect of building strong relationships with my clients and helping them grow their businesses by developing groundbreaking creative work."

About GALLEGOS United: Founded in 2001, GALLEGOS United is a creatively driven agency dedicated to providing clients with strategic marketing solutions that push boundaries and propel business growth. GALLEGOS United's clients include the California Milk Processor Board (got milk?), Comcast, Dr Pepper, Penafiel, and DoorDash, to name a few. GALLEGOS United is part of UNITED COLLECTIVE, an independently and minority-owned communications group comprised of three interconnected agencies. For more information, visit www.GALLEGOSunited.com.

